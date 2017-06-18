Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph June 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Real bargain
|STEAL
|Gambler’s concern
|ODDS
|Maze wall, at times
|HEDGE
|Is patient
|WAITS
|German steel city
|ESSEN
|Silver bar
|INGOT
|Hoppy brew
|ALE
|Wallet bill
|TEN
|Writer Levin
|IRA
|Meteor
|FALLINGSTAR
|Antique
|OLD
|Book unit
|PAGE
|Draws close to
|NEARS
|Strong winds
|GALES
|Wheel bar
|AXLE
|Fizz ingredient
|GIN
|1974 Earth, Wind and Fire song
|SHININGSTAR
|Truck part
|CAB
|Used a spade
|DUG
|In the style of
|ALA
|Texas landmark
|ALAMO
|Admit
|LETIN
|Defy authority
|REBEL
|Put up
|ERECT
|Hangs low
|SAGS
|Challenges
|DARES
|Bundle of papers
|SHEAF
|Physicist Nikola
|TESLA
|Bygone car
|EDSEL
|Maturity
|AGE
|Soup veggies
|LENTILS
|Having debts
|OWING
|Football’s Marino
|DAN
|Like some watches
|DIGITAL
|Closet use
|STORAGE
|Rude looks
|STARES
|Finish
|END
|Filmdom’s Sophia
|LOREN
|Stretches over
|SPANS
|Sprint Cup awarder
|NASCAR
|Breathes out
|EXHALES
|"Open Sesame" sayer
|ALIBABA
|Laughed coyly
|GIGGLED
|African grazer
|GNU
|Pop stars
|IDOLS
|Spud
|TATER
|Tea party guest
|ALICE
|Tirades
|RANTS
|Ryan of "Top Gun"
|MEG
|Important time
|ERA