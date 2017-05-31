Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph June 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Plays the ponies
|BETS
|Succeed
|PANOUT
|Plot unit
|ACRE
|"The Last Frontier"
|ALASKA
|Compared with
|THAN
|Ran out
|LAPSED
|Shake maker
|SODAJERK
|Seventh Greek letter
|ETA
|Ticks off
|MIFFS
|Propose
|OFFER
|Symbol of slowness
|SNAIL
|Farrow of films
|MIA
|Hot blood
|IRE
|Figure of speech
|IDIOM
|Yawning, perhaps
|BORED
|Caesar’s land
|TERRA
|Museum focus
|ART
|Naked
|INTHERAW
|Slow tempo
|ADAGIO
|Fancy bash
|GALA
|Mystery writer — Jackson Braun
|LILIAN
|Freshener target
|ODOR
|Bureau
|AGENCY
|Must have
|NEED
|Diamond clubs
|BATS
|Cave sound
|ECHO
|Expo
|TRADEFAIR
|Capitol group
|SENATE
|Ashen
|PALE
|Burglar deterrents
|ALARMS
|Diner’s accessory
|NAPKIN
|CIA forerunner
|OSS
|"Blue Hawaii" prop
|UKE
|Abe’s son
|TAD
|Canning need
|JAR
|Market principle
|FAIRTRADE
|Smoke source
|FIRE
|Iditarod need
|SLED
|Skip
|OMIT
|Bona —
|FIDE
|Genesis
|ORIGIN
|Extreme fan
|MANIAC
|Scrooge cry
|BAH
|Salem’s state
|OREGON
|Theater award
|TONY
|Soothing plant
|ALOE
|City district
|WARD
|Copying
|ALA
|Use a spade
|DIG
|Hearty brew
|ALE