Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Plays the ponies BETS
Succeed PANOUT
Plot unit ACRE
"The Last Frontier" ALASKA
Compared with THAN
Ran out LAPSED
Shake maker SODAJERK
Seventh Greek letter ETA
Ticks off MIFFS
Propose OFFER
Symbol of slowness SNAIL
Farrow of films MIA
Hot blood IRE
Figure of speech IDIOM
Yawning, perhaps BORED
Caesar’s land TERRA
Museum focus ART
Naked INTHERAW
Slow tempo ADAGIO
Fancy bash GALA
Mystery writer — Jackson Braun LILIAN
Freshener target ODOR
Bureau AGENCY
Must have NEED
Diamond clubs BATS
Cave sound ECHO
Expo TRADEFAIR
Capitol group SENATE
Ashen PALE
Burglar deterrents ALARMS
Diner’s accessory NAPKIN
CIA forerunner OSS
"Blue Hawaii" prop UKE
Abe’s son TAD
Canning need JAR
Market principle FAIRTRADE
Smoke source FIRE
Iditarod need SLED
Skip OMIT
Bona — FIDE
Genesis ORIGIN
Extreme fan MANIAC
Scrooge cry BAH
Salem’s state OREGON
Theater award TONY
Soothing plant ALOE
City district WARD
Copying ALA
Use a spade DIG
Hearty brew ALE