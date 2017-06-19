Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph June 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Track events
|RACES
|Puts on ice
|COOLS
|Sun-dried brick
|ADOBE
|Asian capital
|HANOI
|Hard candies
|JAWBREAKERS
|Wisdom bringer
|AGE
|Skillet
|PAN
|Filming site
|SET
|President Hoover
|HERBERT
|— de France
|ILE
|Tavern
|INN
|Tavern order
|BEER
|Gold purity unit
|KARAT
|Starting point
|BASIS
|Singer Burl
|IVES
|Simple card game
|WAR
|Drop behind
|LAG
|Arcade game
|PINBALL
|Bruin Bobby
|ORR
|Say further
|ADD
|Sticky stuff
|GOO
|They end close matches
|TIEBREAKERS
|Quartet doubled
|OCTET
|Book category
|GENRE
|High homes
|NESTS
|Door sign
|ENTER
|Prince of India
|RAJAH
|Wise saying
|ADAGE
|Shrink in fear
|COWER
|Subside
|EBB
|Eden tempter
|SERPENT
|Intone
|CHANT
|Sturdy tree
|OAK
|Infant outfits
|ONESIES
|Rhine siren
|LORELEI
|Maggie and Lisa, e.g.
|SISTERS
|Bring home
|EARN
|Prejudice
|BIAS
|Fishhook feature
|BARB
|Explosion unit
|KILOTON
|Greed
|AVARICE
|Rues
|REGRETS
|First aid kit item
|BANDAGE
|Broad
|WIDE
|Components
|PARTS
|FBI worker
|AGENT
|Peter of"Casablanca"
|LORRE
|Sad sack
|LOSER
|Stake
|BET
|Boxer Norton
|KEN