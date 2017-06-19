Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Track events RACES
Puts on ice COOLS
Sun-dried brick ADOBE
Asian capital HANOI
Hard candies JAWBREAKERS
Wisdom bringer AGE
Skillet PAN
Filming site SET
President Hoover HERBERT
— de France ILE
Tavern INN
Tavern order BEER
Gold purity unit KARAT
Starting point BASIS
Singer Burl IVES
Simple card game WAR
Drop behind LAG
Arcade game PINBALL
Bruin Bobby ORR
Say further ADD
Sticky stuff GOO
They end close matches TIEBREAKERS
Quartet doubled OCTET
Book category GENRE
High homes NESTS
Door sign ENTER
Prince of India RAJAH
Wise saying ADAGE
Shrink in fear COWER
Subside EBB
Eden tempter SERPENT
Intone CHANT
Sturdy tree OAK
Infant outfits ONESIES
Rhine siren LORELEI
Maggie and Lisa, e.g. SISTERS
Bring home EARN
Prejudice BIAS
Fishhook feature BARB
Explosion unit KILOTON
Greed AVARICE
Rues REGRETS
First aid kit item BANDAGE
Broad WIDE
Components PARTS
FBI worker AGENT
Peter of"Casablanca" LORRE
Sad sack LOSER
Stake BET
Boxer Norton KEN