Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 21st 2017

Clue Solution
"Ivanhoe" author SCOTT
Formerly ONCE
Moon-related LUNAR
Decorate ADORN
Pretentiously designed ARTSY
Astronomer’s find COMET
Ship wood TEAK
Dojo doings KARATE
Corn unit EAR
Brief drop DIP
German article DER
Portioned SLICEDUP
Brain part LOBE
Beef cut LOIN
Added excitement to SPICEDUP
Keg need TAP
To’s opposite FRO
History segment ERA
Flowering shrub AZALEA
Physics amount MASS
Wall art MURAL
Put a cap on LIMIT
Build ERECT
Plain silly INANE
Cubicle fixture DESK
Small dents DINGS
Lists of candidates SLATES
Panacea CUREALL
Michigan neighbor ONTARIO
Gofer’s work TASK
Attempt TRY
Freshener target ODOR
Wanderer NOMAD
Minotaur’s home CRETE
Play direction ENTER
Mexican resort ACAPULCO
Nanny’s child KID
From the bottom of one’s heart DEEPFELT
"Survivor" network CBS
"The Raven" writer POE
Paid thinker IDEAMAN
Health profession NURSING
Nest egg acct. IRA
Sticks, in a way PASTES
Not feral TAMED
Blue hue AZURE
Trims PARES
Dearth LACK
Skimpy skirt MINI
Pot part LID