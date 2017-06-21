Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Succeed GOFAR
Arson yield ASHES
Spring up ARISE
Roulette bet ROUGE
Nice guys GENTS
Nation of West Africa GABON
Relishes EATSUP
Plopped down SAT
Mamie’s man IKE
Diet no-no FAT
Reunion group ALUMNI
Employ HIRE
Like beechwood FINEGRAINED
Smooth EVEN
Go to ATTEND
In medias — RES
Play part ACT
Put down LAY
Scanty beachwear BIKINI
Blasé JADED
Of the kidneys RENAL
Banish EXILE
Put up ERECT
Scout shelters TENTS
Gave medicine to DOSED
Joke GAG
Metal source ORE
Tweaks FINETUNES
Nick and Nora’s dog ASTA
Taking it easy RESTING
Bicker ARGUE
Bath need SOAP
Wheel part HUB
Sense of self EGO
Capitol Bldg. worker SEN
Car topper, at times SKIRACK
Morley of "60 Minutes" SAFER
Full of energy ALIVE
Small distinctions FINELINES
Sports spot ARENA
Negligee buy TEDDY
Chess pieces MEN
Successful song HIT
Not nude ATTIRED
Staffers AIDES
Stiff drink BELT
Infamous emperor NERO
CEO’s perk JET
Fireman’s tool AXE
Racket DIN
Court feat ACE
Company abbr. LTD