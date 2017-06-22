Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph June 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Antenna alternative
|CABLE
|Some coasters
|SLEDS
|"Manhattan" director
|ALLEN
|Lama’s land
|TIBET
|Warming wrap
|SHAWL
|Be penitent
|ATONE
|Attack command
|SIC
|Belief, in brief
|ISM
|Quick bite
|NIP
|Tick off
|IRK
|Bigwig, briefly
|VIP
|Puppy sound
|YAP
|Flower part
|STAMEN
|Account
|TALE
|Nine-sided shape
|NONAGON
|Ray of films
|ALDO
|Bike for two
|TANDEM
|Do a yard job
|MOW
|Ornate vase
|URN
|"— Believer"
|IMA
|German cry
|ACH
|Down
|SAD
|Old hand
|VET
|Congo’s former name
|ZAIRE
|Left at sea
|APORT
|Mink’s cousin
|OTTER
|T-shirt choice
|LARGE
|Must have
|NEEDS
|Poultry buy
|FRYER
|Currant liqueur
|CASSIS
|"King of the Trumpet"
|ALHIRT
|Three Dog Night hit
|BLACKANDWHITE
|Actor Ayres
|LEW
|Pep up
|ENLIVEN
|Envelope item
|STAMP
|Set fire to
|LIT
|McCartney/Wonder hit
|EBONYANDIVORY
|Disavowal
|DENIAL
|Treeless plain
|STEPPE
|"My Way" singer
|SINATRA
|Cow call
|MOO
|Cargo unit
|TON
|Tolkien wizard
|GANDALF
|Warrior woman
|AMAZON
|Find
|LOCATE
|Come into view
|EMERGE
|Be important
|MATTER
|Software buyers
|USERS
|Roulette bet
|RED
|Golf goal
|PAR