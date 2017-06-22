Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Antenna alternative CABLE
Some coasters SLEDS
"Manhattan" director ALLEN
Lama’s land TIBET
Warming wrap SHAWL
Be penitent ATONE
Attack command SIC
Belief, in brief ISM
Quick bite NIP
Tick off IRK
Bigwig, briefly VIP
Puppy sound YAP
Flower part STAMEN
Account TALE
Nine-sided shape NONAGON
Ray of films ALDO
Bike for two TANDEM
Do a yard job MOW
Ornate vase URN
"— Believer" IMA
German cry ACH
Down SAD
Old hand VET
Congo’s former name ZAIRE
Left at sea APORT
Mink’s cousin OTTER
T-shirt choice LARGE
Must have NEEDS
Poultry buy FRYER
Currant liqueur CASSIS
"King of the Trumpet" ALHIRT
Three Dog Night hit BLACKANDWHITE
Actor Ayres LEW
Pep up ENLIVEN
Envelope item STAMP
Set fire to LIT
McCartney/Wonder hit EBONYANDIVORY
Disavowal DENIAL
Treeless plain STEPPE
"My Way" singer SINATRA
Cow call MOO
Cargo unit TON
Tolkien wizard GANDALF
Warrior woman AMAZON
Find LOCATE
Come into view EMERGE
Be important MATTER
Software buyers USERS
Roulette bet RED
Golf goal PAR