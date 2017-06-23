Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph June 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Academy attendees
|CADETS
|Debt reminder
|CHIT
|"Twelfth Night" heroine
|OLIVIA
|Valentine trim
|LACE
|Energetic
|LIVELY
|Vicinity
|AREA
|Scrub, as a mission
|ABORT
|Smarts
|HURTS
|Spot
|SITE
|Craving
|DESIRE
|Criticize harshly
|SLAM
|Musical ability
|EAR
|Country group
|CITIZENRY
|Charter
|LET
|Fallon’s predecessor
|LENO
|Conforms
|ADAPTS
|Traveler’s aids
|MAPS
|Odometer units
|MILES
|Roll into a ball
|WADUP
|Yale students
|ELIS
|So far
|TODATE
|Louver piece
|SLAT
|Source
|ORIGIN
|Salon offerings
|TANS
|New
|RECENT
|Fizzy drinks
|COLAS
|Suspect’s defense
|ALIBI
|Course chunk
|DIVOT
|Neighbor of K2
|EVEREST
|Incline
|TILT
|Utter
|SAY
|Pole name
|CLAUS
|Cross-country runner
|HARRIER
|Freezer item
|ICETRAY
|Movie ad
|TEASER
|Swaggering fellows
|HEMEN
|Stuns
|DAZES
|Buoyant tune
|LILTS
|François has one
|CEDILLA
|Rome native
|ITALIAN
|Wandering
|NOMADIC
|Least believable
|LAMEST
|Gnats, e.g.
|PESTS
|Maxim
|ADAGE
|Russian leader
|PUTIN
|Wasn’t thrifty
|SPENT
|Had on
|WORE
|Craggy hill
|TOR