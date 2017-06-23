Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Academy attendees CADETS
Debt reminder CHIT
"Twelfth Night" heroine OLIVIA
Valentine trim LACE
Energetic LIVELY
Vicinity AREA
Scrub, as a mission ABORT
Smarts HURTS
Spot SITE
Craving DESIRE
Criticize harshly SLAM
Musical ability EAR
Country group CITIZENRY
Charter LET
Fallon’s predecessor LENO
Conforms ADAPTS
Traveler’s aids MAPS
Odometer units MILES
Roll into a ball WADUP
Yale students ELIS
So far TODATE
Louver piece SLAT
Source ORIGIN
Salon offerings TANS
New RECENT
Fizzy drinks COLAS
Suspect’s defense ALIBI
Course chunk DIVOT
Neighbor of K2 EVEREST
Incline TILT
Utter SAY
Pole name CLAUS
Cross-country runner HARRIER
Freezer item ICETRAY
Movie ad TEASER
Swaggering fellows HEMEN
Stuns DAZES
Buoyant tune LILTS
François has one CEDILLA
Rome native ITALIAN
Wandering NOMADIC
Least believable LAMEST
Gnats, e.g. PESTS
Maxim ADAGE
Russian leader PUTIN
Wasn’t thrifty SPENT
Had on WORE
Craggy hill TOR