Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 27th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph June 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Resting on ATOP
Like fresh celery CRISP
Highly excited MANIC
Restaurant patron EATER
Star on the mound PITCHINGACE
Yale backer ELI
Crumb carrier ANT
Writer Stanislaw LEM
Little devils DEMONS
Staff member AIDE
Low card DEUCE
Like some tea ICED
High homes NESTS
Guinness of film ALEC
Athenian lawgiver SOLON
Lion feature MANE
Portugal’s place IBERIA
— Khan AGA
Mauna — LOA
"Street Dreams" rapper NAS
Gym class exercise JUMPINGJACK
Ryan of "Paper Moon" ONEAL
Belly button type OUTIE
Political meeting RALLY
Watch over TEND
Really stoked AMPED
Followed TAILED
Prompt ONTIME
Snapshot PIC
Minimal change CENT
Cloth scrap RAG
Inclined type ITALIC
Break away SECEDE
Future doc’s study PREMED
Probability CHANCE
Meeting, as Congress INSESSION
Pound part OUNCE
Usher’s place AISLE
Trinidad’s neighbor TOBAGO
Music key AMAJOR
California’s — Beach LAGUNA
Tooth layer ENAMEL
Fancy ORNATE
B vitamin NIACIN
Inquired ASKED
Symbol of purity LILY
Chum PAL
Stick out JUT