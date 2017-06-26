Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph June 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Resting on
|ATOP
|Like fresh celery
|CRISP
|Highly excited
|MANIC
|Restaurant patron
|EATER
|Star on the mound
|PITCHINGACE
|Yale backer
|ELI
|Crumb carrier
|ANT
|Writer Stanislaw
|LEM
|Little devils
|DEMONS
|Staff member
|AIDE
|Low card
|DEUCE
|Like some tea
|ICED
|High homes
|NESTS
|Guinness of film
|ALEC
|Athenian lawgiver
|SOLON
|Lion feature
|MANE
|Portugal’s place
|IBERIA
|— Khan
|AGA
|Mauna —
|LOA
|"Street Dreams" rapper
|NAS
|Gym class exercise
|JUMPINGJACK
|Ryan of "Paper Moon"
|ONEAL
|Belly button type
|OUTIE
|Political meeting
|RALLY
|Watch over
|TEND
|Really stoked
|AMPED
|Followed
|TAILED
|Prompt
|ONTIME
|Snapshot
|PIC
|Minimal change
|CENT
|Cloth scrap
|RAG
|Inclined type
|ITALIC
|Break away
|SECEDE
|Future doc’s study
|PREMED
|Probability
|CHANCE
|Meeting, as Congress
|INSESSION
|Pound part
|OUNCE
|Usher’s place
|AISLE
|Trinidad’s neighbor
|TOBAGO
|Music key
|AMAJOR
|California’s — Beach
|LAGUNA
|Tooth layer
|ENAMEL
|Fancy
|ORNATE
|B vitamin
|NIACIN
|Inquired
|ASKED
|Symbol of purity
|LILY
|Chum
|PAL
|Stick out
|JUT