Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 29th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Job for Poirot
|CASE
|Best Picture of 1959
|BENHUR
|Homecoming attendee
|ALUM
|Kindle
|AROUSE
|Vatican VIP
|POPE
|Got stuck
|LODGED
|Synthetic hormones
|STEROIDS
|Free (of)
|RID
|Patriot Allen
|ETHAN
|Roof feature
|GABLE
|Like Santa’s suit
|SOOTY
|Marital promise
|IDO
|One of the Stooges
|MOE
|Ball attire
|GOWNS
|Fragrance
|SCENT
|Key
|ISLET
|European peak
|ALP
|Boat parts
|GUNWALES
|Do a trainer’s job
|RETAPE
|Quite uncommon
|RARE
|"Understood"
|IGOTIT
|Harrow rival
|ETON
|Scooter’s cousins
|MOPEDS
|Ordeal
|TEST
|Upper limits
|CAPS
|Heaps
|ALOT
|Annual sports event
|SUPERBOWL
|Chef Lagasse
|EMERIL
|Indonesian island
|BALI
|Wears down
|ERODES
|Acknowledges, in a way
|NODSTO
|Clasp
|HUG
|Employ
|USE
|Spectrum end
|RED
|Lyric poem
|ODE
|Diamond feature
|HOMEPLATE
|Heaps
|ATON
|Russian refusal
|NYET
|Leslie Caron film
|GIGI
|Fusses
|ADOS
|Make void
|NEGATE
|Moronic
|STUPID
|Spotted
|SAW
|Dinner wine
|CLARET
|Brooklyn team
|NETS
|Aphrodite’s son
|EROS
|Dispatched
|SENT
|Crater part
|RIM
|Freud topic
|EGO
|Kid’s spinner
|TOP