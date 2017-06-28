Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Job for Poirot CASE
Best Picture of 1959 BENHUR
Homecoming attendee ALUM
Kindle AROUSE
Vatican VIP POPE
Got stuck LODGED
Synthetic hormones STEROIDS
Free (of) RID
Patriot Allen ETHAN
Roof feature GABLE
Like Santa’s suit SOOTY
Marital promise IDO
One of the Stooges MOE
Ball attire GOWNS
Fragrance SCENT
Key ISLET
European peak ALP
Boat parts GUNWALES
Do a trainer’s job RETAPE
Quite uncommon RARE
"Understood" IGOTIT
Harrow rival ETON
Scooter’s cousins MOPEDS
Ordeal TEST
Upper limits CAPS
Heaps ALOT
Annual sports event SUPERBOWL
Chef Lagasse EMERIL
Indonesian island BALI
Wears down ERODES
Acknowledges, in a way NODSTO
Clasp HUG
Employ USE
Spectrum end RED
Lyric poem ODE
Diamond feature HOMEPLATE
Heaps ATON
Russian refusal NYET
Leslie Caron film GIGI
Fusses ADOS
Make void NEGATE
Moronic STUPID
Spotted SAW
Dinner wine CLARET
Brooklyn team NETS
Aphrodite’s son EROS
Dispatched SENT
Crater part RIM
Freud topic EGO
Kid’s spinner TOP