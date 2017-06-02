Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 3rd 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Rap entourage POSSE
Glossy SLICK
Starry hunter ORION
Texan tree PECAN
Mariners SALTS
Yucca’s kin AGAVE
"Be right with you" INASEC
Eurasian deer ROE
Easter find EGG
Soft sounds MURMURS
Take in SEE
Fried chicken choice BREAST
Explosion BLAST
Rip off FLEECE
— Cruces LAS
Wreckage at sea FLOTSAM
Fire remnant ASH
Singer Rawls LOU
None to bright OBTUSE
Bert’s buddy ERNIE
Lash of Westerns LARUE
Aerie builder EAGLE
Put to use EXERT
Glossy SLEEK
Some curves SINES
Bouquet makeup POSIES
Marigold color ORANGE
Cow chow SILAGE
Lushes SOTS
Coordinated outfits ENSEMBLES
Masseur’s place SPA
Pants part LEG
Doomed flyer ICARUS
Frolic CAVORT
Patellae places KNEES
Island off Venezuela CURACAO
Looks like RESEMBLES
Yoga need MAT
Stake BET
Like some wallpaper FLORAL
Hotel area LOUNGE
Designer Ralph LAUREN
Promise ASSURE
White sale buy SHEETS
Hightails it FLEES
Curbside cry TAXI
— de France ILE
Mouse-spotting cry EEK