Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 6th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Experience over
|RELIVE
|Baseball’s Rodriguez
|ALEX
|Like O. Henry tales
|IRONIC
|Whittle down
|PARE
|Mint drink
|GRASSHOPPER
|Be penitent
|ATONE
|Melt base
|TUNA
|Bar bills
|TABS
|Do a clerical job
|FILE
|Dojo doings
|KARATE
|Jackson 5 hit
|ABC
|Quick taste
|NIP
|Put into words
|SAY
|Attaches, as a feed bag
|TIESON
|Dreaded
|DIRE
|St. Louis sight
|ARCH
|Dispatched
|SENT
|Court sport
|HOOPS
|Orange drink
|SCREWDRIVER
|Frost work
|POEM
|Infer
|DERIVE
|"Don’t look —!"
|ATME
|Came across as
|SEEMED
|Equip
|RIG
|Blunder
|ERR
|Mauna —
|LOA
|Preposterous
|INSANE
|Scenic outlook
|VISTA
|Canyon sound
|ECHO
|Show up
|APPEAR
|Track trip
|LAP
|Before, to bards
|ERE
|Gen —
|XER
|Like some beer
|ONTAP
|Leg bone
|TIBIA
|Peptic problem
|ULCER
|Washroom sight
|BASIN
|Set off
|START
|Dieter’s no-no
|FAT
|Family
|KIN
|Pupil’s place
|EYE
|With zero chance
|NOHOW
|Plot
|SCHEME
|Craving
|DESIRE
|Binge
|SPREE
|Betting info
|ODDS
|Healthful retreat
|SPA
|Guest’s bed
|COT
|"Man on the Moon" band
|REM
|Energy
|VIM
|Seth’s mother
|EVE
|Stop signal
|RED