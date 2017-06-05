Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Experience over RELIVE
Baseball’s Rodriguez ALEX
Like O. Henry tales IRONIC
Whittle down PARE
Mint drink GRASSHOPPER
Be penitent ATONE
Melt base TUNA
Bar bills TABS
Do a clerical job FILE
Dojo doings KARATE
Jackson 5 hit ABC
Quick taste NIP
Put into words SAY
Attaches, as a feed bag TIESON
Dreaded DIRE
St. Louis sight ARCH
Dispatched SENT
Court sport HOOPS
Orange drink SCREWDRIVER
Frost work POEM
Infer DERIVE
"Don’t look —!" ATME
Came across as SEEMED
Equip RIG
Blunder ERR
Mauna — LOA
Preposterous INSANE
Scenic outlook VISTA
Canyon sound ECHO
Show up APPEAR
Track trip LAP
Before, to bards ERE
Gen — XER
Like some beer ONTAP
Leg bone TIBIA
Peptic problem ULCER
Washroom sight BASIN
Set off START
Dieter’s no-no FAT
Family KIN
Pupil’s place EYE
With zero chance NOHOW
Plot SCHEME
Craving DESIRE
Binge SPREE
Betting info ODDS
Healthful retreat SPA
Guest’s bed COT
"Man on the Moon" band REM
Energy VIM
Seth’s mother EVE
Stop signal RED