Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Trumpeter Al HIRT
Emporium MART
Mariner’s place OCEAN
Creative sort MAKER
Kind of question YESNO
Polite Post EMILY
Great serve ACE
Deli buys SALAMIS
Sockeye and coho SALMONS
Put on the line BET
Cloth fold PLEAT
Okra unit POD
Ill will SPITE
Letter after zeta ETA
Food served with kraut WURST
Lingerie item BRA
Greets, in a way SALUTES
Trays SALVERS
Bran bit OAT
Key ISLET
Bakery come-on AROMA
Paticulars, in slang DEETS
Chad neighbor NIGER
Screws up ERRS
Hotel units BEDS
Georgetown team HOYAS
Pole feature ICECAP
Flip RESELL
Shoe hue TAN
Cry from the crib MAMA
Hands on hips AKIMBO
Depended RELIED
Secret meeting TRYST
"Forget it!" NOSOAP
"Alice" diner MELS
Dove’s stance ANTIWAR
Butte’s kin MESA
Llama’s land PERU
Certain Sooner TULSAN
Pencil part ERASER
More statuesque TALLER
Fall guy STOOGE
Joined forces TEAMED
Half of a 45 BSIDE
Workout makeup SETS
Flag features STARS
Docs for dogs VETS
Umbrella part RIB