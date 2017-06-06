Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph June 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Trumpeter Al
|HIRT
|Emporium
|MART
|Mariner’s place
|OCEAN
|Creative sort
|MAKER
|Kind of question
|YESNO
|Polite Post
|EMILY
|Great serve
|ACE
|Deli buys
|SALAMIS
|Sockeye and coho
|SALMONS
|Put on the line
|BET
|Cloth fold
|PLEAT
|Okra unit
|POD
|Ill will
|SPITE
|Letter after zeta
|ETA
|Food served with kraut
|WURST
|Lingerie item
|BRA
|Greets, in a way
|SALUTES
|Trays
|SALVERS
|Bran bit
|OAT
|Key
|ISLET
|Bakery come-on
|AROMA
|Paticulars, in slang
|DEETS
|Chad neighbor
|NIGER
|Screws up
|ERRS
|Hotel units
|BEDS
|Georgetown team
|HOYAS
|Pole feature
|ICECAP
|Flip
|RESELL
|Shoe hue
|TAN
|Cry from the crib
|MAMA
|Hands on hips
|AKIMBO
|Depended
|RELIED
|Secret meeting
|TRYST
|"Forget it!"
|NOSOAP
|"Alice" diner
|MELS
|Dove’s stance
|ANTIWAR
|Butte’s kin
|MESA
|Llama’s land
|PERU
|Certain Sooner
|TULSAN
|Pencil part
|ERASER
|More statuesque
|TALLER
|Fall guy
|STOOGE
|Joined forces
|TEAMED
|Half of a 45
|BSIDE
|Workout makeup
|SETS
|Flag features
|STARS
|Docs for dogs
|VETS
|Umbrella part
|RIB