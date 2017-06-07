Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph June 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Coin, essentially
|DISC
|Rise to the surface
|BOBUP
|Manual reader
|USER
|Third World worry
|FAMINE
|Pooch pest
|FLEA
|Portland setting
|OREGON
|Remote
|FARFLUNG
|Bitumen source
|TARSANDS
|Convent head
|ABBESS
|Arles answer
|OUI
|Marsh plants
|REEDS
|Court rapper
|GAVEL
|Had breakfast
|ATE
|Masher’s target
|POTATO
|Saloon seat
|BARSTOOL
|London lots
|CARPARKS
|Posh
|DELUXE
|Finger feature
|NAIL
|Suspect’s stories
|ALIBIS
|Music’s Puente
|TITO
|Gold-loving king
|MIDAS
|Over again
|ANEW
|Backside
|DUFF
|Madonna’s "La — Bonita"
|ISLA
|Crystal gazer
|SEER
|Produced with care
|CRAFTED
|Farm sights
|BARNS
|Last letter
|OMEGA
|Sizable
|BIG
|One, for Juan
|UNO
|Stock holder
|PEN
|Petits — (small cakes)
|FOURS
|Young girl
|LASS
|Flaring star
|NOVA
|Love song, often
|DUET
|Farm sight
|SILO
|Swift horse
|ARAB
|Second letter
|BETA
|Tavern order
|BEER
|Sticky stuff
|GOOP
|Falcons’ home
|ATLANTA
|Tiny holes
|PORES
|Diving gear
|SCUBA
|Fare carriers
|TAXIS
|April forecast
|RAIN
|Toy with a tail
|KITE
|Deliberate
|SLOW
|Block up
|DAM
|Yale player
|ELI
|Pot part
|LID