Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Coin, essentially DISC
Rise to the surface BOBUP
Manual reader USER
Third World worry FAMINE
Pooch pest FLEA
Portland setting OREGON
Remote FARFLUNG
Bitumen source TARSANDS
Convent head ABBESS
Arles answer OUI
Marsh plants REEDS
Court rapper GAVEL
Had breakfast ATE
Masher’s target POTATO
Saloon seat BARSTOOL
London lots CARPARKS
Posh DELUXE
Finger feature NAIL
Suspect’s stories ALIBIS
Music’s Puente TITO
Gold-loving king MIDAS
Over again ANEW
Backside DUFF
Madonna’s "La — Bonita" ISLA
Crystal gazer SEER
Produced with care CRAFTED
Farm sights BARNS
Last letter OMEGA
Sizable BIG
One, for Juan UNO
Stock holder PEN
Petits — (small cakes) FOURS
Young girl LASS
Flaring star NOVA
Love song, often DUET
Farm sight SILO
Swift horse ARAB
Second letter BETA
Tavern order BEER
Sticky stuff GOOP
Falcons’ home ATLANTA
Tiny holes PORES
Diving gear SCUBA
Fare carriers TAXIS
April forecast RAIN
Toy with a tail KITE
Deliberate SLOW
Block up DAM
Yale player ELI
Pot part LID