Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers June 9th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Pike
|SPEAR
|Second airing
|RERUN
|Hold stuff
|CARGO
|Make amends
|ATONE
|Make fresh
|RENEW
|Holmes’ creator
|DOYLE
|Peyton’s brother
|ELI
|Demonstrated
|EVINCED
|Pub supply
|ALE
|Clinic nickname
|DOC
|Braying beast
|ASS
|Brewing need
|MALT
|Heats up
|WARMS
|Galley item
|OAR
|Pet perch
|LAP
|Really stoked
|AMPED
|Show boredom
|YAWN
|Massage
|RUB
|TV’s Danson
|TED
|Role for Keanu
|NEO
|Sign of correction
|ERASURE
|Shade source
|ELM
|Kitchen gadget
|CORER
|Fancy estate
|VILLA
|Old English forest
|ARDEN
|Did nothing
|IDLED
|Great care
|PAINS
|A lot
|LOADS
|React to a monster
|SCREAM
|Rice dish
|PAELLA
|Hall of Fame catcher
|ERNIELOMBARDI
|Wisdom bringer
|AGE
|Did galley work
|ROWED
|Extreme
|RADICAL
|School near Windsor
|ETON
|Hall of Fame catcher
|ROYCAMPANELLA
|Except if
|UNLESS
|Must have
|NEEDS
|Promise
|VOW
|Keg need
|TAP
|Bright beam
|RAY
|Investor’s income
|RETURNS
|Dawn goddess
|AURORA
|German article
|DER
|Rose
|WELLED
|Wanderers
|NOMADS
|News summary
|RECAP
|New Jersey player
|DEVIL
|Spotted
|SEEN
|Groom’s answer
|IDO