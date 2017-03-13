Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Iran, once PERSIA
Like most NBA players TALL
"If you say so" IGUESS
Wind instrument OBOE
Stops moving COMESTOREST
Debonair SUAVE
Chess win MATE
Screws up ERRS
Nevada city RENO
Soldiers TROOPS
Bible boat ARK
Airport sight JET
Diner dessert PIE
"Paradise Lost" poet MILTON
Small coin CENT
New driver, usually TEEN
Disarray MESS
Said with a twang NASAL
Grows excited COMESTOLIFE
Heaps ALOT
Patch type IRONON
Anchor’s offering NEWS
Put on the line RISKED
Snapshot PIC
Sense of self EGO
Mai-tai base RUM
Handles SEESTO
Debate topic ISSUE
Nick and Nora’s dog ASTA
Bullring star TORERO
Lincoln nickname ABE
— Alamos LOS
Rent out LET
Plain to see OVERT
Deserve MERIT
Low joint ANKLE
Lassos ROPES
Roulette rounds SPINS
Run into RAM
Wallet bill TEN
Filming site SET
Singer Nick JONAS
Beliefs TENETS
Violas’ cousins CELLOS
New Zealand native MAORI
Recipe instruction STIR
Paint buy CAN
Bullring call OLE
Do a yard job MOW
Squid’s squirt INK
Opponent FOE
Complete END