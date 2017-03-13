Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph March 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Iran, once
|PERSIA
|Like most NBA players
|TALL
|"If you say so"
|IGUESS
|Wind instrument
|OBOE
|Stops moving
|COMESTOREST
|Debonair
|SUAVE
|Chess win
|MATE
|Screws up
|ERRS
|Nevada city
|RENO
|Soldiers
|TROOPS
|Bible boat
|ARK
|Airport sight
|JET
|Diner dessert
|PIE
|"Paradise Lost" poet
|MILTON
|Small coin
|CENT
|New driver, usually
|TEEN
|Disarray
|MESS
|Said with a twang
|NASAL
|Grows excited
|COMESTOLIFE
|Heaps
|ALOT
|Patch type
|IRONON
|Anchor’s offering
|NEWS
|Put on the line
|RISKED
|Snapshot
|PIC
|Sense of self
|EGO
|Mai-tai base
|RUM
|Handles
|SEESTO
|Debate topic
|ISSUE
|Nick and Nora’s dog
|ASTA
|Bullring star
|TORERO
|Lincoln nickname
|ABE
|— Alamos
|LOS
|Rent out
|LET
|Plain to see
|OVERT
|Deserve
|MERIT
|Low joint
|ANKLE
|Lassos
|ROPES
|Roulette rounds
|SPINS
|Run into
|RAM
|Wallet bill
|TEN
|Filming site
|SET
|Singer Nick
|JONAS
|Beliefs
|TENETS
|Violas’ cousins
|CELLOS
|New Zealand native
|MAORI
|Recipe instruction
|STIR
|Paint buy
|CAN
|Bullring call
|OLE
|Do a yard job
|MOW
|Squid’s squirt
|INK
|Opponent
|FOE
|Complete
|END