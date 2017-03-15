Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Outcropping CRAG
Hogs SWINE
Center of activity HIVE
Hot STOLEN
Clickable picture ICON
Used a lot PARKED
Retina component CONECELL
Not good with pitches TONEDEAF
Stand up to RESIST
Rap’s Dr. — DRE
Put in office ELECT
Tenor’s pride VOICE
Dr.’s org. AMA
Liquor amounts FIFTHS
Independent sort LONEWOLF
Dolt BONEHEAD
Classify ASSORT
Singer Guthrie ARLO
Wicked ones FIENDS
Evening, in ads NITE
Waiter’s aids TRAYS
Precious DEAR
Smart CHIC
"Little Caesar" role RICO
Stratford river AVON
Kind of map or code GENETIC
Hackneyed STALE
Globe WORLD
Sort ILK
Maiden name label NEE
Wrap up END
Used up SPENT
Tag info COST
Do copy work EDIT
St. Louis sight ARCH
Charges FEES
Authentic REAL
Ticklish Muppet ELMO
Penn of "Milk" SEAN
Despicable VILE
Casual OFFHAND
Printing array FONTS
Dark wood EBONY
Thesaurus contents WORDS
War of 1812 port ERIE
Utah ski resort ALTA
Active one DOER
Back on a boat AFT
Army address SIR
Porpoise home SEA