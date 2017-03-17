Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph March 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Ocean motion
|TIDE
|Mine section
|SHAFT
|Correct
|AMEND
|Singer Cole
|PAULA
|Billiards shot
|MASSE
|Tea-growing region
|ASSAM
|Freud topic
|EGO
|Was inactive
|SAT
|Eat late
|SUP
|Store business
|RETAIL
|Singer Turner
|TINA
|Nickname
|SOBRIQUET
|Humdinger
|BEAUT
|Deteriorates
|GOESSOUTH
|Angular
|BONY
|Followed
|ENSUED
|— Cruces
|LAS
|Braying beast
|ASS
|Floral ring
|LEI
|Oscar or Tony
|AWARD
|Steer clear of
|EVADE
|Reliable
|SOLID
|Doctrine
|TENET
|Goes downhill
|SLEDS
|Turner and Danson
|TEDS
|Circus star
|TAMER
|Pictures
|IMAGES
|Explorer Hernando
|DESOTO
|Print units
|ENS
|Petty fight
|SPAT
|Possesses
|HAS
|Down Under denizen
|AUSSIE
|Hardly hide
|FLAUNT
|Buccaneers’ base
|TAMPA
|Longs for
|DESIRES
|Fake handles
|ALIASES
|Monk’s place
|ABBEY
|Ballet costumes
|TUTUS
|Metal hut
|QUONSET
|Leave base, perhaps
|GOAWOL
|Marked down
|ONSALE
|New Orleans school
|TULANE
|Didn’t ignore
|HEEDED
|Designer Bill
|BLASS
|Losing plans
|DIETS
|Appends
|ADDS
|Relieve
|RID
|Dog’s doc
|VET