Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Ocean motion TIDE
Mine section SHAFT
Correct AMEND
Singer Cole PAULA
Billiards shot MASSE
Tea-growing region ASSAM
Freud topic EGO
Was inactive SAT
Eat late SUP
Store business RETAIL
Singer Turner TINA
Nickname SOBRIQUET
Humdinger BEAUT
Deteriorates GOESSOUTH
Angular BONY
Followed ENSUED
— Cruces LAS
Braying beast ASS
Floral ring LEI
Oscar or Tony AWARD
Steer clear of EVADE
Reliable SOLID
Doctrine TENET
Goes downhill SLEDS
Turner and Danson TEDS
Circus star TAMER
Pictures IMAGES
Explorer Hernando DESOTO
Print units ENS
Petty fight SPAT
Possesses HAS
Down Under denizen AUSSIE
Hardly hide FLAUNT
Buccaneers’ base TAMPA
Longs for DESIRES
Fake handles ALIASES
Monk’s place ABBEY
Ballet costumes TUTUS
Metal hut QUONSET
Leave base, perhaps GOAWOL
Marked down ONSALE
New Orleans school TULANE
Didn’t ignore HEEDED
Designer Bill BLASS
Losing plans DIETS
Appends ADDS
Relieve RID
Dog’s doc VET