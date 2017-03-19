Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Heart, essentially PUMP
Outcropping CRAG
Insipid BANAL
King of Judea HEROD
Like gymnasts AGILE
Deeply impressed INAWE
Attend without a date GOSTAG
Storage place BIN
Wedding vows IDOS
How some drugs are taken ORALLY
Suede shade TAN
Influenced SWAYED
Madame Curie MARIE
One followed by 100 zeros GOOGOL
Lamb’s father RAM
Swindlers CONMEN
Carry TOTE
Fireplace bit ASH
Be off base, in a way GOAWOL
Gander’s mate GOOSE
Michigan city FLINT
TV’s DeGeneres ELLEN
Parking penalties FINES
Lyric poems ODES
Droops SAGS
Asian temple PAGODA
Concord UNISON
Soda fountain treats MALTS
Entreaty PLEA
Greek X CHI
Stimpy’s pal REN
Fit for farming ARABLE
Be boisterous GOWILD
Knock off work BAGIT
Turn down DENY
Backfire GOWRONG
Track part RAIL
Pro vote AYE
Cooking mint SAGE
Pop’s wife MOM
Leave the band, perhaps GOSOLO
In phone limbo ONHOLD
Crew activity ROWING
Makes amends ATONES
Tuna sandwiches MELTS
Hamster holder CAGE
Shire of "Rocky" TALIA
Murders, slangily OFFS
Catch sight of SEE
USN rank ENS