Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 22nd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Humbled
|ABASED
|Prayer finish
|AMEN
|100%
|PURELY
|Act the nomad
|ROVE
|Put in a box
|ENCASE
|Song for two
|DUET
|Neatnik’s banes
|MESSES
|Suffering from a workout
|ACHY
|Bumbling
|INEPT
|Scary shout
|BOO
|Black cat
|PANTHER
|Outback bird
|EMU
|Equip
|RIG
|Mine matter
|ORE
|Perfume counter bottles
|TESTERS
|Telltales
|LIE
|Exorbitant
|STEEP
|Fuse together
|WELD
|Nuisance
|HASSLE
|Courts
|WOOS
|Eat a lot, in slang
|LOADUP
|Not active
|IDLE
|Ask
|INVITE
|Turner and Danson
|TEDS
|Small frog
|PEEPER
|Galoot
|APE
|Frank holder
|BUN
|Compass trace
|ARC
|Sordid
|SEAMY
|Different
|ELSE
|Salon jobs
|DYES
|Impassioned
|ARDENT
|Small opening
|MOUSEHOLE
|Time for preparation
|EVE
|Badminton need
|NET
|Spills the beans
|SINGS
|Aids in crime
|ABETS
|Space sighting
|COMET
|Census unit
|HOUSEHOLD
|Danger
|PERIL
|Cornered
|TREED
|Gets ready, briefly
|PREPS
|Vacuum lack
|AIR
|Makes fun of
|TEASES
|Zigzag
|WEAVE
|Faux pas
|SLIP
|Solitary
|LONE
|Funny fellow
|WIT
|Shelley work
|ODE
|Party staple
|DIP
|Salt Lake City player
|UTE
|According to
|PER