Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Humbled ABASED
Prayer finish AMEN
100% PURELY
Act the nomad ROVE
Put in a box ENCASE
Song for two DUET
Neatnik’s banes MESSES
Suffering from a workout ACHY
Bumbling INEPT
Scary shout BOO
Black cat PANTHER
Outback bird EMU
Equip RIG
Mine matter ORE
Perfume counter bottles TESTERS
Telltales LIE
Exorbitant STEEP
Fuse together WELD
Nuisance HASSLE
Courts WOOS
Eat a lot, in slang LOADUP
Not active IDLE
Ask INVITE
Turner and Danson TEDS
Small frog PEEPER
Galoot APE
Frank holder BUN
Compass trace ARC
Sordid SEAMY
Different ELSE
Salon jobs DYES
Impassioned ARDENT
Small opening MOUSEHOLE
Time for preparation EVE
Badminton need NET
Spills the beans SINGS
Aids in crime ABETS
Space sighting COMET
Census unit HOUSEHOLD
Danger PERIL
Cornered TREED
Gets ready, briefly PREPS
Vacuum lack AIR
Makes fun of TEASES
Zigzag WEAVE
Faux pas SLIP
Solitary LONE
Funny fellow WIT
Shelley work ODE
Party staple DIP
Salt Lake City player UTE
According to PER