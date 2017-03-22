Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Portion DOLE
Diamond corners BASES
Speculate OPINE
Without help ALONE
Wired message TELEX
Gettysburg general MEADE
Geologic period ERA
Burst into laughter CRACKUP
Accumulate RACKUP
Anger IRE
Beliefs ISMS
Homer’s neighbor NED
Wind indicator VANE
Kin of assns. ORGS
Small dog, for short POM
Pedestal part DADO
Ring great ALI
Prepare to move PACKUP
Compare STACKUP
Before, to bards ERE
Forbidden TABOO
Mature OFAGE
Wolfish sort OGLER
Comic strip unit PANEL
Marsh plants REEDS
Clothing DUDS
Fond fellow DOTER
"Thaïs," e.g. OPERA
Sachet scent LILAC
Hydrocarbon suffix ENE
Crimson Tide, for short BAMA
Guinness of film ALEC
Like heavy rains SOAKING
Survives ENDURES
Oozed SEEPED
Forgave EXCUSED
LP speed unit RPM
Reunion group KIN
Fizzy quaff SODAPOP
Electrical measure VOLTAGE
Congenial AMIABLE
Bird of myth ROC
Flock leader PASTOR
Clerk on "The Simpsons" APU
Reeves of "Speed" KEANU
Goaded on URGED
Facial treatments PEELS
Like some dorms COED
Designer Michael KORS
Craze FAD