Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Massage target ACHE
Fail to fail PASS
Sedimentary rock SHALE
Love affair AMOUR
Winter coat PARKA
Pillage RIFLE
Final part END
Prickly plant THISTLE
Beginners NEWBIES
Tie the knot WED
Singer Cleo LAINE
Outlaws BANS
Joplin tune RAG
Highway sight CAR
Really impresses AWES
Lions’ prides MANES
Balloon fill GAS
Sells MARKETS
Erté’s work ARTDECO
DVR button letters REC
Folder’s phrase IMOUT
Tadpole, e.g. LARVA
Clinic worker NURSE
Overindulge SPOIL
Darlings PETS
Raised BRED
Rockies resort ASPEN
Designer Coco CHANEL
Board supplier HARDWARESTORE
Caribou’s cousin ELK
Quasimodo’s home PARIS
Writer Martin AMIS
Bug indicator SOFTWAREERROR
Morose SULLEN
Diner activity EATING
Oboe parts REEDS
TV’s "— Haw" HEE
Slant BIAS
Vault setting BANK
Winter airs CAROLS
Once more AGAIN
Exercise lead-in WARMUP
Bub MAC
Wonder of music STEVIE
Doles out METES
Bring close to boiling SCALD
Maid’s target DUST
PD alert APB