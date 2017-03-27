Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Bus units SEATS
Nick of "48 HRS" NOLTE
Playwright Edward ALBEE
Tara family name OHARA
"Last Dance" singer DONNASUMMER
Gorilla or gibbon APE
Groan inducer PUN
Bad review PAN
Real brats TERRORS
Keats poem ODE
Mine rock ORE
Penniless POOR
River catch TROUT
Actors Sean and Christopher PENNS
Left WENT
Hamm of soccer MIA
Many a time OFT
Had a banquet FEASTED
For every PER
Charged bit ION
Gardner of movies AVA
"Modern Family" cast member ARIELWINTER
Empire REALM
Paris river SEINE
Informs TELLS
Scout shelters TENTS
Egypt’s Anwar SADAT
Wed in secret ELOPE
Dogpatch boy ABNER
Hamilton’s bill TEN
Dock spot SEAPORT
Sentence subjects NOUNS
Resistance unit OHM
Parody LAMPOON
Trample TREADON
Check recipients EARNERS
Certain SURE
Decisive win ROUT
Casserole bits PEAS
Like some miniseries TWOPART
Game official REFEREE
Facing charges ONTRIAL
Concert star PIANIST
Cat call MEOW
Movies FILMS
Tarte — (apple dessert) TATIN
News item EVENT
Is bold DARES
Building wing ELL
Maiden name preceder NEE