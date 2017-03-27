Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph March 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bus units
|SEATS
|Nick of "48 HRS"
|NOLTE
|Playwright Edward
|ALBEE
|Tara family name
|OHARA
|"Last Dance" singer
|DONNASUMMER
|Gorilla or gibbon
|APE
|Groan inducer
|PUN
|Bad review
|PAN
|Real brats
|TERRORS
|Keats poem
|ODE
|Mine rock
|ORE
|Penniless
|POOR
|River catch
|TROUT
|Actors Sean and Christopher
|PENNS
|Left
|WENT
|Hamm of soccer
|MIA
|Many a time
|OFT
|Had a banquet
|FEASTED
|For every
|PER
|Charged bit
|ION
|Gardner of movies
|AVA
|"Modern Family" cast member
|ARIELWINTER
|Empire
|REALM
|Paris river
|SEINE
|Informs
|TELLS
|Scout shelters
|TENTS
|Egypt’s Anwar
|SADAT
|Wed in secret
|ELOPE
|Dogpatch boy
|ABNER
|Hamilton’s bill
|TEN
|Dock spot
|SEAPORT
|Sentence subjects
|NOUNS
|Resistance unit
|OHM
|Parody
|LAMPOON
|Trample
|TREADON
|Check recipients
|EARNERS
|Certain
|SURE
|Decisive win
|ROUT
|Casserole bits
|PEAS
|Like some miniseries
|TWOPART
|Game official
|REFEREE
|Facing charges
|ONTRIAL
|Concert star
|PIANIST
|Cat call
|MEOW
|Movies
|FILMS
|Tarte — (apple dessert)
|TATIN
|News item
|EVENT
|Is bold
|DARES
|Building wing
|ELL
|Maiden name preceder
|NEE