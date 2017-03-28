Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 29th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Let up ABATE
Put away STOW
Pass along RELAY
Myanmar, once BURMA
"Atlantic City" director MALLE
Disney mermaid ARIEL
Fan’s favorite IDOL
Glacial period ICEAGE
Original NEW
Bible boat ARK
German article DAS
Casino patrons GAMBLERS
Authentic REAL
Edit menu choice UNDO
Old Nash autos RAMBLERS
Hounds’ quarry FOX
Spanish article LAS
Got together MET
Titania’s king OBERON
Forum wear TOGA
Arrested RANIN
Ping producer SONAR
In the thick of AMONG
Speculate OPINE
Tug YANK
River to the Rio Grande PECOS
Preparing for war ARMING
Words before asking a favor BEADEAR
Door opener’s words ALLOWME
Like most NBA players TALL
Look over EYE
Confident SURE
Musical chord TRIAD
Last letter OMEGA
Cardiff’s land WALES
Tension relievers BACKRUBS
Wrath IRE
The whole time ALLALONG
Saloon BAR
NBC show since 1975 SNL
Evil DEMONIC
Pizza herb OREGANO
Chess piece MAN
Long looks STARES
Raid FORAY
Bush’s successor OBAMA
Odorless gas XENON
Skating spot RINK
Drink too much TOPE
Soak up SOP