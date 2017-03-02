Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Like a corset LACED
In the area LOCAL
Pol’s concern IMAGE
Ridiculous INANE
A googol has 100 ZEROS
Brink VERGE
Everybody ALL
Finish the cake ICE
Depressed LOW
Carnival city RIO
Warning color RED
"… man — mouse?" ORA
One of Santa’s team DASHER
Brit’s exclamation ISAY
Movie techniques FADEINS
Decisive win ROUT
Records of history ANNALS
Common verb ARE
Diner sandwich BLT
Hoop attachment NET
Sewing aid PIN
Exploit USE
Sailor TAR
Smidgens IOTAS
Not out AWAKE
Put in office ELECT
Freshen RENEW
Work breaks RESTS
Remains STAYS
Gecko, for one LIZARD
Activist Bloomer AMELIA
Mexican author CARLOSFUENTES
Freud topic EGO
Coveted DESIRED
Dwelled LIVED
Early hour ONE
Rock guitarist CARLOSSANTANA
Wool variety ANGORA
Tolerance LEEWAY
Breakfast choices CEREALS
Pillbox, e.g. HAT
Travel stop INN
Distraught INTEARS
Dueling sword RAPIER
Baltimore player ORIOLE
Anthropologist Louis LEAKEY
Scatters STREWS
Police raids BUSTS
Play part ACT
Drenched WET