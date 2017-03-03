Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Chinese food veggie PEAPOD
Christmas song NOEL
Entertain REGALE
Last Stuart ruler ANNE
Gives an address ORATES
Raw numbers DATA
Singing voice, in slang PIPES
Nev. neighbor CALIF
Spotted SEEN
Buck up SOLACE
Blue hue TEAL
Cincinnati player RED
Unpretentious JUSTFOLKS
— Jacinto SAN
On this spot HERE
Pamplona pals AMIGOS
Ignoble BASE
Casual eateries CAFES
Swift RAPID
Mob event RIOT
Jacket feature LINING
Stocking shade ECRU
Without delay ATONCE
Humid DAMP
Sacred river of India GANGES
Respect, in slang PROPS
Spine-tingling EERIE
Visibly shocked AGAPE
Edison’s collection PATENTS
Flamenco cries OLES
— Plaines DES
Tennis star Rafael NADAL
Just for fun ONALARK
Lures ENTICES
Paged (through) LEAFED
Tone COLOR
Bank fixtures SAFES
Cultural spirit ETHOS
Reggae’s birthplace JAMAICA
Unvarying UNIFORM
Syria neighbor LEBANON
Blessed SACRED
Outfit GETUP
Copying APING
Following SINCE
Bounds EDGES
Singer Coolidge RITA
Drop behind LAG