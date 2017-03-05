Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph March 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Stalagmite setting
|CAVE
|Mine section
|SHAFT
|Persia, today
|IRAN
|Intense fear
|TERROR
|Electrical unit
|VOLT
|Wisconsin city
|RACINE
|"Don’t test me!"
|IMEANIT
|Senator Cruz
|TED
|Brief rests
|CATNAPS
|Eastern "way"
|TAO
|USO patrons
|GIS
|Richard of "Chicago"
|GERE
|Barn section
|STALL
|Disinfectant’s target
|GERMS
|Mosaic piece
|TILE
|Whale group
|GAM
|Fitting
|APT
|Sirius
|DOGSTAR
|Sticky gunk
|GOO
|Fashionable
|INSTYLE
|Change over time
|EVOLVE
|Ready for business
|OPEN
|Soon-to-be grad
|SENIOR
|Bookish sort
|NERD
|Tirades
|RANTS
|Has dinner
|EATS
|Municipal
|CIVIC
|Scent
|AROMA
|Man’s servant
|VALET
|Intertwine
|ENTANGLE
|Disrobes
|STRIPS
|Warms up
|HEATS
|Curved path
|ARC
|Batter-dipped food
|FRITTER
|Phonograph part
|TONEARM
|Gives a makeover
|REDOES
|Carpentry need
|NAIL
|Sparkler
|GEMSTONE
|Play places
|STAGES
|Capsize
|TIPOVER
|Pennsylvania city
|ALTOONA
|Jokes
|GAGS
|Dead ducks
|GONERS
|Golf course chunk
|DIVOT
|Ultracompetitive
|TYPEA
|Wide awake
|ALERT
|Tears apart
|RENDS
|NBA’s Jeremy
|LIN