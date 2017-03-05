Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Stalagmite setting CAVE
Mine section SHAFT
Persia, today IRAN
Intense fear TERROR
Electrical unit VOLT
Wisconsin city RACINE
"Don’t test me!" IMEANIT
Senator Cruz TED
Brief rests CATNAPS
Eastern "way" TAO
USO patrons GIS
Richard of "Chicago" GERE
Barn section STALL
Disinfectant’s target GERMS
Mosaic piece TILE
Whale group GAM
Fitting APT
Sirius DOGSTAR
Sticky gunk GOO
Fashionable INSTYLE
Change over time EVOLVE
Ready for business OPEN
Soon-to-be grad SENIOR
Bookish sort NERD
Tirades RANTS
Has dinner EATS
Municipal CIVIC
Scent AROMA
Man’s servant VALET
Intertwine ENTANGLE
Disrobes STRIPS
Warms up HEATS
Curved path ARC
Batter-dipped food FRITTER
Phonograph part TONEARM
Gives a makeover REDOES
Carpentry need NAIL
Sparkler GEMSTONE
Play places STAGES
Capsize TIPOVER
Pennsylvania city ALTOONA
Jokes GAGS
Dead ducks GONERS
Golf course chunk DIVOT
Ultracompetitive TYPEA
Wide awake ALERT
Tears apart RENDS
NBA’s Jeremy LIN