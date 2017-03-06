Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Moola PELF
Make baskets WEAVE
Skating spins AXELS
Consumed EATEN
Pretend to be brave PUTUPAFRONT
Mag. workers EDS
Crumb carrier ANT
Maiden name indicator NEE
Look over REGARD
Crystal gazer SEER
Delaware capital DOVER
Screws up ERRS
Pueblo material ADOBE
Pouchlike parts SACS
Tin or tungsten METAL
In — (stuck) ARUT
Worn down ERODED
Peaks: Abbr. MTS
Poem of praise ODE
Royal flush card ACE
Offer resistance PUTUPAFIGHT
Stood up AROSE
Effort maker TRIER
"— is an island" NOMAN
Ticked off SORE
Copier need PAPER
Oozed EXUDED
"Get a move on!" LETSGO
Winter bug FLU
Filling yarn WEFT
Corn serving EAR
Penitent person ATONER
Furniture layer VENEER
Keys in ENTERS
Didn’t punish SPARED
Constellation near Cassiopeia ANDROMEDA
Sailor’s cry AVAST
Handle SEETO
Deprived BEREFT
Chinese boat SAMPAN
Music’s Toscanini ARTURO
Usual practice CUSTOM
Slow tempo ADAGIO
Lewd fellow LECHER
Raison — DETRE
Frank OPEN
Can. neighbor USA
Apr. 15 org. IRS