Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers March 9th 2017

Clue Solution
June honorees DADS
Kremlin setting MOSCOW
Leave off OMIT
Musical bonus ENCORE
Monument Valley sight MESA
Rotated TURNED
Barista’s offering ESPRESSO
Rented out LET
Town official ELDER
Road incline GRADE
Trombone part SLIDE
Country’s Clark ROY
Sermon subject SIN
Guinness and Baldwin ALECS
Stood stunned GAPED
Disgusted FEDUP
Completely ALL
Cross the line TRESPASS
Becomes prevalent SETSIN
Great serves ACES
In the area AROUND
Euro division CENT
Burial chambers CRYPTS
Says further ADDS
Capitol part DOME
City on the Skunk AMES
Exhibited DISPLAYED
Was rude, in a way STARED
Citi Field team METS
Burdens ONUSES
Papyrus document SCROLL
Take in CON
Iron source ORE
Tie the knot WED
Summer for Simone ETE
Unseated DISPLACED
Falco of TV EDIE
Tear asunder REND
Tennis great Steffi GRAF
Part ROLE
Misbehaves CUTSUP
Quick run SPRINT
Balloon content GAS
Llama’s kin ALPACA
Completes ENDS
Mail SEND
Swift jets SSTS
Wisconsin tribe SAC
Make missteps ERR
Gift from Santa TOY