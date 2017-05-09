Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Gator’s kin CROC
Wild party BASH
"Walk Away —" RENEE
Half of deca- PENTA
Bye, in Baja ADIOS
Command ORDER
To’s opposite FRO
Geometric puzzle TANGRAM
Stein’s kin TANKARD
Print units EMS
Lawman Earp WYATT
Method WAY
Janet of "Psycho" LEIGH
Perfect serve ACE
Bus units SEATS
Relaxing spot SPA
Display of bad temper TANTRUM
Trig function TANGENT
Writer Levin IRA
Cast member ACTOR
Oxford parts LACES
Gloss SHEEN
Be real EXIST
Towel word HERS
Has dinner EATS
Skill CRAFT
Sketch again REDRAW
Like some bagels ONIONY
Corp. VIP CEO
Ice chunk BERG
Tenor Bocelli ANDREA
Like hot showers STEAMY
Damages HARMS
Ritzy home ESTATE
Tadpole’s home POND
Craftsman ARTISAN
Leafy vegetable KALE
"Could you repeat that?" WHAT
Soothing GENTLE
Cochise’s people APACHE
Easy gait CANTER
One of the Nixons TRICIA
Most certain SUREST
Hide away STASH
Ocean bird TERN
Ship poles MASTS
Leaves GOES
Lumbering tool AXE