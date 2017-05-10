Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 11th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Reach across SPAN
They may be read PALMS
Solo LONE
Continuing story SERIAL
Guinness of film ALEC
Psychedelic TRIPPY
Double loops BOWKNOTS
Blonds TOWHEADS
Tartan patterns PLAIDS
Flying mammal BAT
Roof feature EAVES
Michelangelo work PIETA
In the past AGO
Green need PUTTER
Hardly blue-blooded LOWCLASS
Urban residence ROWHOUSE
Inn TAVERN
School event PROM
Van Gogh subject IRISES
Jacob’s twin ESAU
Abattoir offering MEATS
Snoozes NAPS
Thick cut SLAB
Game with mallets POLO
Fresh ANEW
Cravat NECKTIE
Aussie city PERTH
Spring up ARISE
Jar part LIP
Travel aid MAP
Crafty SLY
Puts away STOWS
Auction bids NODS
Aid in crime ABET
Calendar reading DATE
Walk of Fame sight STAR
Ring out PEAL
Lake, in Italy LAGO
State frankly AVOW
Button instruction PUSH
Reply to a knocker ITSOPEN
Second rank occupants PAWNS
Wave top CREST
Oral traditions LORES
— Major URSA
Bath need SOAP
Aussie birds EMUS
Director Burton TIM
Is for you? ARE
Through VIA