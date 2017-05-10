Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Reach across
|SPAN
|They may be read
|PALMS
|Solo
|LONE
|Continuing story
|SERIAL
|Guinness of film
|ALEC
|Psychedelic
|TRIPPY
|Double loops
|BOWKNOTS
|Blonds
|TOWHEADS
|Tartan patterns
|PLAIDS
|Flying mammal
|BAT
|Roof feature
|EAVES
|Michelangelo work
|PIETA
|In the past
|AGO
|Green need
|PUTTER
|Hardly blue-blooded
|LOWCLASS
|Urban residence
|ROWHOUSE
|Inn
|TAVERN
|School event
|PROM
|Van Gogh subject
|IRISES
|Jacob’s twin
|ESAU
|Abattoir offering
|MEATS
|Snoozes
|NAPS
|Thick cut
|SLAB
|Game with mallets
|POLO
|Fresh
|ANEW
|Cravat
|NECKTIE
|Aussie city
|PERTH
|Spring up
|ARISE
|Jar part
|LIP
|Travel aid
|MAP
|Crafty
|SLY
|Puts away
|STOWS
|Auction bids
|NODS
|Aid in crime
|ABET
|Calendar reading
|DATE
|Walk of Fame sight
|STAR
|Ring out
|PEAL
|Lake, in Italy
|LAGO
|State frankly
|AVOW
|Button instruction
|PUSH
|Reply to a knocker
|ITSOPEN
|Second rank occupants
|PAWNS
|Wave top
|CREST
|Oral traditions
|LORES
|— Major
|URSA
|Bath need
|SOAP
|Aussie birds
|EMUS
|Director Burton
|TIM
|Is for you?
|ARE
|Through
|VIA