Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 12th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Reuben layer
|SWISS
|Diamond corners
|BASES
|Joust need
|LANCE
|IRS worker
|AGENT
|Cow of ads
|ELSIE
|Christina of "Sleepy Hollow"
|RICCI
|Yale rooter
|ELI
|1984 Wimbledon winner
|MCENROE
|PED
|Jazz horn
|SAX
|Hosp. parts
|ERS
|Flight part
|STEP
|Cut’s counterpart
|PASTE
|Spot to jot
|PAD
|Guidebook feature
|MAP
|Stately home
|MANOR
|Talks and talks
|YAKS
|— de deux
|PAS
|"Holy smokes!"
|WOW
|Match part
|SET
|Gist
|ESSENCE
|Poseidon’s home
|SEA
|Barber offering
|SHAVE
|Modify
|ADAPT
|Bengal cat
|TIGER
|Scoundrel
|ROGUE
|Prophets
|SEERS
|Oozes
|SEEPS
|Sacks out
|SLEEPS
|Spot for ten-spots
|WALLET
|Puget-Sound-to-Skagway route
|INSIDEPASSAGE
|Chem. or biol.
|SCI
|Appears
|SEEMS
|Lawyer’s hurdle
|BAREXAM
|Not "fer"
|AGIN
|Conservatory-to-Lounge route
|SECRETPASSAGE
|Concert bonus
|ENCORE
|Pigs’ digs
|STIES
|Limit
|CAP
|Mythical piper
|PAN
|Put into words
|SAY
|Depressing things
|DOWNERS
|Old five-iron
|MASHIE
|Bird of myth
|ROC
|Maintain
|KEEPUP
|Declares
|STATES
|Nuisances
|PESTS
|Sports
|WEARS
|At any time
|EVER
|Buck’s mate
|DOE