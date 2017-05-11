Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Reuben layer SWISS
Diamond corners BASES
Joust need LANCE
IRS worker AGENT
Cow of ads ELSIE
Christina of "Sleepy Hollow" RICCI
Yale rooter ELI
1984 Wimbledon winner MCENROE
— XING PED
Jazz horn SAX
Hosp. parts ERS
Flight part STEP
Cut’s counterpart PASTE
Spot to jot PAD
Guidebook feature MAP
Stately home MANOR
Talks and talks YAKS
— de deux PAS
"Holy smokes!" WOW
Match part SET
Gist ESSENCE
Poseidon’s home SEA
Barber offering SHAVE
Modify ADAPT
Bengal cat TIGER
Scoundrel ROGUE
Prophets SEERS
Oozes SEEPS
Sacks out SLEEPS
Spot for ten-spots WALLET
Puget-Sound-to-Skagway route INSIDEPASSAGE
Chem. or biol. SCI
Appears SEEMS
Lawyer’s hurdle BAREXAM
Not "fer" AGIN
Conservatory-to-Lounge route SECRETPASSAGE
Concert bonus ENCORE
Pigs’ digs STIES
Limit CAP
Mythical piper PAN
Put into words SAY
Depressing things DOWNERS
Old five-iron MASHIE
Bird of myth ROC
Maintain KEEPUP
Declares STATES
Nuisances PESTS
Sports WEARS
At any time EVER
Buck’s mate DOE