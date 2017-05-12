Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Years gone by PAST
Isolated APART
Think tank output IDEAS
Submerged BELOW
Skier’s spot LODGE
Golf feat EAGLE
Pitching stat ERA
Believer’s suffix IST
Flamenco cheer OLE
Hate DETEST
Small songbird WREN
Cub Scout leader DENMOTHER
Alvin of dance AILEY
Suburban parent SOCCERMOM
Damaged HURT
Dunne and Cara IRENES
Curry on TV ANN
Genetic stuff DNA
Pet perch LAP
Sun Valley setting IDAHO
Queeg’s ship CAINE
Classical tongue LATIN
Bert’s pal ERNIE
Percolates SEEPS
Nourish FEED
Stacked PILED
Put on a pedestal ADORED
Peaceful SEDATE
Playground game TAG
Aid illegally ABET
Soup sphere PEA
1990s veep ALGORE
Big wave ROLLER
Eleven-year-old, e.g. TWEEN
Earthshaking SEISMIC
Arrived quietly STOLEIN
Pass ENACT
Despairing cry WHYME
Colonnaded porch TERRACE
Parlor treat SUNDAE
Highly decorative ORNATE
One way to shop ONLINE
Nasty guy MEANIE
Flags down HAILS
Ignore the limit SPEED
Oxford VIPs DONS
Roof joint HIP
Pound sound ARF