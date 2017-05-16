Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|"Drat!"
|CURSES
|Rigging support
|SPAR
|New York lake
|ONEIDA
|Mama’s mate
|PAPA
|Baseball’s Dwight
|GOODEN
|Gossip bit
|ITEM
|Hire
|ENGAGE
|Boston orchestra
|POPS
|Skeleton makeup
|BONES
|"That’s it!"
|AHA
|Atlantis, e.g.
|SHUTTLE
|Road sealer
|TAR
|Badminton need
|NET
|Poorly
|ILL
|Subjects of King Minos
|CRETANS
|Goose egg
|NIL
|Vietnam’s capital
|HANOI
|A long time
|AGES
|Animal suet
|TALLOW
|Wading bird
|IBIS
|Uses
|AVAILS
|Minimal change
|CENT
|Chatty bird
|PARROT
|Meringue base
|EGGS
|Nodding, perhaps
|SLEEPY
|Gear part
|COG
|One, for Juan
|UNO
|Early auto
|REO
|Factions
|SIDES
|Perfect place
|EDEN
|Joined the choir
|SANG
|Tap
|SPIGOT
|Protecting, in a way
|PATENTING
|Galoot
|APE
|Zodiac animal
|RAM
|Touches on
|ABUTS
|Quilt piece
|PATCH
|Tara family name
|OHARA
|Skill for moms and dads
|PARENTING
|Carl’s wife in "Up"
|ELLIE
|Hawks
|SELLS
|Symbol of slowness
|SNAIL
|Chick’s mother
|HEN
|Drinks to
|TOASTS
|Mindful
|AWARE
|Trips around the track
|LAPS
|Egg outline
|OVAL
|Driving hazard
|ICE
|Plead
|BEG
|Fuming feeling
|IRE
|Chop off
|LOP
|Hog holder
|STY