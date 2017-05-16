Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 17th 2017

Clue Solution
"Drat!" CURSES
Rigging support SPAR
New York lake ONEIDA
Mama’s mate PAPA
Baseball’s Dwight GOODEN
Gossip bit ITEM
Hire ENGAGE
Boston orchestra POPS
Skeleton makeup BONES
"That’s it!" AHA
Atlantis, e.g. SHUTTLE
Road sealer TAR
Badminton need NET
Poorly ILL
Subjects of King Minos CRETANS
Goose egg NIL
Vietnam’s capital HANOI
A long time AGES
Animal suet TALLOW
Wading bird IBIS
Uses AVAILS
Minimal change CENT
Chatty bird PARROT
Meringue base EGGS
Nodding, perhaps SLEEPY
Gear part COG
One, for Juan UNO
Early auto REO
Factions SIDES
Perfect place EDEN
Joined the choir SANG
Tap SPIGOT
Protecting, in a way PATENTING
Galoot APE
Zodiac animal RAM
Touches on ABUTS
Quilt piece PATCH
Tara family name OHARA
Skill for moms and dads PARENTING
Carl’s wife in "Up" ELLIE
Hawks SELLS
Symbol of slowness SNAIL
Chick’s mother HEN
Drinks to TOASTS
Mindful AWARE
Trips around the track LAPS
Egg outline OVAL
Driving hazard ICE
Plead BEG
Fuming feeling IRE
Chop off LOP
Hog holder STY