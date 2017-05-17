Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|27th president
|TAFT
|Church heads
|POPES
|Homer work
|ILIAD
|— acids
|AMINO
|Hull bottom
|BILGE
|Ship of 1492
|PINTA
|Time before
|EVE
|Boa bit
|FEATHER
|Tie down
|TETHER
|Mine matter
|ORE
|Headphones setting
|EARS
|Was a pioneer
|LED
|Custom
|WONT
|Begged
|PLED
|Immoral act
|SIN
|Manhattan area
|SOHO
|Gallery fill
|ART
|Lower
|NETHER
|Belt material
|LEATHER
|Hacking tool
|AXE
|Parts of hearts
|ATRIA
|Writer Jong
|ERICA
|Like some papers
|DAILY
|Quite full
|SATED
|Espies
|SPOTS
|Cunning
|WILY
|Lama’s land
|TIBET
|Full of verve
|ALIVE
|Steak choice
|FILET
|Luggage ID
|TAG
|One of a bear trio
|PAPA
|Skip
|OMIT
|Tiny opening
|PINHOLE
|Went in
|ENTERED
|Took to the sky
|SOARED
|Bests
|DEFEATS
|Make missteps
|ERR
|Farm clucker
|HEN
|Balls
|SPHERES
|Bug’s kin
|WIRETAP
|Michigan neighbor
|ONTARIO
|Building site
|LOT
|Leafy courses
|SALADS
|Low bill
|ONE
|Half of Hispaniola
|HAITI
|Do well
|EXCEL
|Prepared
|READY
|Pinball no-no
|TILT
|Robert of "Airplane!"
|HAYS
|Bitterly cold
|RAW