Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 18th 2017

Clue Solution
27th president TAFT
Church heads POPES
Homer work ILIAD
— acids AMINO
Hull bottom BILGE
Ship of 1492 PINTA
Time before EVE
Boa bit FEATHER
Tie down TETHER
Mine matter ORE
Headphones setting EARS
Was a pioneer LED
Custom WONT
Begged PLED
Immoral act SIN
Manhattan area SOHO
Gallery fill ART
Lower NETHER
Belt material LEATHER
Hacking tool AXE
Parts of hearts ATRIA
Writer Jong ERICA
Like some papers DAILY
Quite full SATED
Espies SPOTS
Cunning WILY
Lama’s land TIBET
Full of verve ALIVE
Steak choice FILET
Luggage ID TAG
One of a bear trio PAPA
Skip OMIT
Tiny opening PINHOLE
Went in ENTERED
Took to the sky SOARED
Bests DEFEATS
Make missteps ERR
Farm clucker HEN
Balls SPHERES
Bug’s kin WIRETAP
Michigan neighbor ONTARIO
Building site LOT
Leafy courses SALADS
Low bill ONE
Half of Hispaniola HAITI
Do well EXCEL
Prepared READY
Pinball no-no TILT
Robert of "Airplane!" HAYS
Bitterly cold RAW