Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Hen holder COOP
Nervous signs TICS
Some messages EMAIL
Had longings ACHED
Release LETGO
Sculptor Henry MOORE
Shade provider ELM
Lettering aid STENCIL
Paging gizmos BEEPERS
Many a time OFT
Linger TARRY
"Frozen" princess ELSA
— Palmas LAS
Snoop group CIA
Salon offering PERM
Aunt, to Antoine TANTE
Important age ERA
Romantic sights SUNSETS
Tokyo thanks ARIGATO
Greek X CHI
Surgical tool LASER
Patriot Allen ETHAN
Police trap STING
Goodman genre SWING
Poker payment ANTE
Some primates APES
Star CELEB
Diner dish OMELET
Cookie choice OATMEALRAISIN
Greedy one PIG
Breaks TAMES
Clickable picture ICON
Cookie choice CHOCOLATECHIP
Letter strokes SERIFS
Also-rans LOSERS
River part DELTA
Attempt TRY
Tot transport PRAM
Half of zwei EINS
Kayaks’ cousins CANOES
Rings PEALS
Book boo-boos ERRATA
Chiding sound TUT
Fuel gas ETHANE
Squad leader SARGE
Warbles SINGS
Nice fellow GENT
Bygone airline TWA