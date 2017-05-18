Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Hen holder
|COOP
|Nervous signs
|TICS
|Some messages
|Had longings
|ACHED
|Release
|LETGO
|Sculptor Henry
|MOORE
|Shade provider
|ELM
|Lettering aid
|STENCIL
|Paging gizmos
|BEEPERS
|Many a time
|OFT
|Linger
|TARRY
|"Frozen" princess
|ELSA
|— Palmas
|LAS
|Snoop group
|CIA
|Salon offering
|PERM
|Aunt, to Antoine
|TANTE
|Important age
|ERA
|Romantic sights
|SUNSETS
|Tokyo thanks
|ARIGATO
|Greek X
|CHI
|Surgical tool
|LASER
|Patriot Allen
|ETHAN
|Police trap
|STING
|Goodman genre
|SWING
|Poker payment
|ANTE
|Some primates
|APES
|Star
|CELEB
|Diner dish
|OMELET
|Cookie choice
|OATMEALRAISIN
|Greedy one
|PIG
|Breaks
|TAMES
|Clickable picture
|ICON
|Cookie choice
|CHOCOLATECHIP
|Letter strokes
|SERIFS
|Also-rans
|LOSERS
|River part
|DELTA
|Attempt
|TRY
|Tot transport
|PRAM
|Half of zwei
|EINS
|Kayaks’ cousins
|CANOES
|Rings
|PEALS
|Book boo-boos
|ERRATA
|Chiding sound
|TUT
|Fuel gas
|ETHANE
|Squad leader
|SARGE
|Warbles
|SINGS
|Nice fellow
|GENT
|Bygone airline
|TWA