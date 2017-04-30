Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 1st 2017

Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Golf goal PAR
Moved slowly EASED
Grassy plant SEDGE
Stage comment ASIDE
Violinist’s need ROSIN
Pushes away REPELS
Barber symbol POLE
Famous London prison NEWGATE
Shoulder ornament EPAULET
Sex GENDER
Furniture between full and king QUEENBED
Gifts for kids TOYS
Spirited horses STEEDS
Treat derisively SNEERAT
Put through the paces TESTOUT
Knight’s title SIR
Wed in secret ELOPE
Leave empty VACATE
Hive VIP QUEENBEE
Burning AFIRE
Comic Mandel HOWIE
Puts away STOWS
Title paper DEED
Sea birds TERNS
Border EDGE
Store business RETAIL
Auction nods BIDS
Go by ELAPSE
Pirate’s place OPENSEA
Used a shovel DUG
Set free RELEASE
Opposite of "yup" NAW
Fish eggs ROE
Fencing sword EPEE
Finishes a golf hole PUTTS
Trait carriers GENES
Campus area QUAD
Mine rock ORE
Tourney pass BYE
Cross-reference direction SEENOTE
Golf peg TEE
Bug’s kin WIRETAP
Foundation garment CORSET
Boo-boo, to a tot OWIE
Visitors from space ALIENS
Bean curd TOFU
Suit pieces VESTS
Basketball’s O’Neal, for short SHAQ