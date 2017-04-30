Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Golf goal
|PAR
|Moved slowly
|EASED
|Grassy plant
|SEDGE
|Stage comment
|ASIDE
|Violinist’s need
|ROSIN
|Pushes away
|REPELS
|Barber symbol
|POLE
|Famous London prison
|NEWGATE
|Shoulder ornament
|EPAULET
|Sex
|GENDER
|Furniture between full and king
|QUEENBED
|Gifts for kids
|TOYS
|Spirited horses
|STEEDS
|Treat derisively
|SNEERAT
|Put through the paces
|TESTOUT
|Knight’s title
|SIR
|Wed in secret
|ELOPE
|Leave empty
|VACATE
|Hive VIP
|QUEENBEE
|Burning
|AFIRE
|Comic Mandel
|HOWIE
|Puts away
|STOWS
|Title paper
|DEED
|Sea birds
|TERNS
|Border
|EDGE
|Store business
|RETAIL
|Auction nods
|BIDS
|Go by
|ELAPSE
|Pirate’s place
|OPENSEA
|Used a shovel
|DUG
|Set free
|RELEASE
|Opposite of "yup"
|NAW
|Fish eggs
|ROE
|Fencing sword
|EPEE
|Finishes a golf hole
|PUTTS
|Trait carriers
|GENES
|Campus area
|QUAD
|Mine rock
|ORE
|Tourney pass
|BYE
|Cross-reference direction
|SEENOTE
|Golf peg
|TEE
|Bug’s kin
|WIRETAP
|Foundation garment
|CORSET
|Boo-boo, to a tot
|OWIE
|Visitors from space
|ALIENS
|Bean curd
|TOFU
|Suit pieces
|VESTS
|Basketball’s O’Neal, for short
|SHAQ