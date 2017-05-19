Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Santa —
|ROSA
|Somewhat
|ABIT
|From the moon
|LUNAR
|Spiked weapons
|MACES
|Alaskan native
|ALEUT
|Dancer Castle
|IRENE
|Taking its toll?
|PEALING
|June honoree
|DAD
|Assn.
|SOC
|Kind of wax
|SEALING
|Catch
|ENTRAP
|Pay to play
|ANTE
|Calculator key
|ENTER
|Give a hoot
|CARE
|Destroyed
|UNDONE
|Curative
|HEALING
|Spot to jot
|PAD
|Hill builder
|ANT
|Vegas job
|DEALING
|Peony part
|PETAL
|Rancher’s rope
|RIATA
|Soothing lotion
|SALVE
|Hamper
|DETER
|Vast expanses
|SEAS
|Preparation times
|EVES
|Decide, as a motion
|RULEON
|Short play
|ONEACT
|Writer Bellow
|SAUL
|Craftsman
|ARTISAN
|Friendly señorita
|AMIGA
|Watering hole
|BAR
|Stuck at the chalet, perhaps
|ICEDIN
|Lease signer
|TENANT
|Slip
|LAPSE
|Marshy grass
|SEDGE
|Triton orbits it
|NEPTUNE
|Cooking fat
|LARD
|Stagger
|REEL
|Fencing cry
|ENGARDE
|Cowboy wear
|CHAPS
|Virgil hero
|AENEAS
|Crib toy
|RATTLE
|Heroin, e.g.
|OPIATE
|City on the Loire
|NANTES
|Painter Degas
|EDGAR
|Wastes time
|IDLES
|Schreiber of "Spotlight"
|LIEV
|Gardner of film
|AVA