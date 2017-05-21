Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Misplaces
|LOSES
|Throw
|TOSS
|Swirly posters
|OPART
|Solemn ceremonies
|RITES
|Book or film category
|GENRE
|Wide awake
|ALERT
|Angry state
|IRE
|Small dog, for short
|POM
|MPG-rating org.
|EPA
|Old copying aid
|CARBONPAPER
|Regret
|RUE
|Superman’s alter ego
|KENT
|"Get outta here!"
|SCOOT
|Milk buys
|PINTS
|"Dear me!"
|OHNO
|Place
|PUT
|Acidity tester
|LITMUSPAPER
|One — million
|INA
|Pointer
|TIP
|"Norma —"
|RAE
|Fred of Limp Bizkit
|DURST
|Select group
|ELITE
|Malice
|SPITE
|Domesticated
|TAMED
|Tart
|SOUR
|Extends across
|SPANS
|Deductive thinking
|LOGIC
|"Carmen," for one
|OPERA
|More rational
|SANER
|Goof
|ERR
|Leave for a bit
|STEPOUT
|Chaplin persona
|TRAMP
|Gusher flow
|OIL
|Increase, as an incline
|STEEPEN
|Eden tempter
|SERPENT
|Begins
|STARTS
|Low number
|ONE
|Quidditch need
|BROOM
|Japanese dog
|AKITA
|Cone and cube
|SOLIDS
|Horizontal bar exercises
|CHINUPS
|Toronto’s province
|ONTARIO
|Punch and Judy
|PUPPETS
|Letter before omega
|PSI
|Complete
|UTTER
|— donna
|PRIMA
|Consumed
|EATEN
|Marsh plants
|REEDS
|Actor Erwin
|STU
|Pet perch
|LAP