Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 22nd 2017

Misplaces LOSES
Throw TOSS
Swirly posters OPART
Solemn ceremonies RITES
Book or film category GENRE
Wide awake ALERT
Angry state IRE
Small dog, for short POM
MPG-rating org. EPA
Old copying aid CARBONPAPER
Regret RUE
Superman’s alter ego KENT
"Get outta here!" SCOOT
Milk buys PINTS
"Dear me!" OHNO
Place PUT
Acidity tester LITMUSPAPER
One — million INA
Pointer TIP
"Norma —" RAE
Fred of Limp Bizkit DURST
Select group ELITE
Malice SPITE
Domesticated TAMED
Tart SOUR
Extends across SPANS
Deductive thinking LOGIC
"Carmen," for one OPERA
More rational SANER
Goof ERR
Leave for a bit STEPOUT
Chaplin persona TRAMP
Gusher flow OIL
Increase, as an incline STEEPEN
Eden tempter SERPENT
Begins STARTS
Low number ONE
Quidditch need BROOM
Japanese dog AKITA
Cone and cube SOLIDS
Horizontal bar exercises CHINUPS
Toronto’s province ONTARIO
Punch and Judy PUPPETS
Letter before omega PSI
Complete UTTER
— donna PRIMA
Consumed EATEN
Marsh plants REEDS
Actor Erwin STU
Pet perch LAP