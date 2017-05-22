Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Infants BABES
Frighten SCARE
Let up ABATE
Safe refuge HAVEN
Pipe seller TOBACCONIST
Memorable time ERA
Golf need TEE
Had dinner ATE
Tries hard STRAINS
Paver’s goo TAR
Poker prize POT
Carry TOTE
Turn red, maybe RIPEN
Fathered SIRED
Winged archer EROS
Team backer FAN
— Alamos LOS
Baseball’s Jose CANSECO
Grasshopper’s pal ANT
Furthermore AND
Napkin spot LAP
Downhill racer TOBOGGANIST
Wear away ERODE
Barista’s creation LATTE
Sides in an ongoing battle SEXES
Velocity SPEED
Infamous motel name BATES
Scrub, as a mission ABORT
Elephant of story BABAR
H look-alike ETA
Piece SECTION
Closet pairs SHOES
Soup buy CAN
Pilot AVIATOR
Put in other words RESTATE
Went in ENTERED
Euro division CENT
Gorillas and gibbons APES
Metal boxes TINS
Feels empathy RELATES
Magnetite, for one IRONORE
Part of some addresses POSTBOX
Beach footwear SANDALS
Viper feature FANG
Canary homes CAGES
Chosen few ELITE
Social group CASTE
Made a choice OPTED
Dedicated verse ODE
Snooze NAP