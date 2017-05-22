Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Infants
|BABES
|Frighten
|SCARE
|Let up
|ABATE
|Safe refuge
|HAVEN
|Pipe seller
|TOBACCONIST
|Memorable time
|ERA
|Golf need
|TEE
|Had dinner
|ATE
|Tries hard
|STRAINS
|Paver’s goo
|TAR
|Poker prize
|POT
|Carry
|TOTE
|Turn red, maybe
|RIPEN
|Fathered
|SIRED
|Winged archer
|EROS
|Team backer
|FAN
|— Alamos
|LOS
|Baseball’s Jose
|CANSECO
|Grasshopper’s pal
|ANT
|Furthermore
|AND
|Napkin spot
|LAP
|Downhill racer
|TOBOGGANIST
|Wear away
|ERODE
|Barista’s creation
|LATTE
|Sides in an ongoing battle
|SEXES
|Velocity
|SPEED
|Infamous motel name
|BATES
|Scrub, as a mission
|ABORT
|Elephant of story
|BABAR
|H look-alike
|ETA
|Piece
|SECTION
|Closet pairs
|SHOES
|Soup buy
|CAN
|Pilot
|AVIATOR
|Put in other words
|RESTATE
|Went in
|ENTERED
|Euro division
|CENT
|Gorillas and gibbons
|APES
|Metal boxes
|TINS
|Feels empathy
|RELATES
|Magnetite, for one
|IRONORE
|Part of some addresses
|POSTBOX
|Beach footwear
|SANDALS
|Viper feature
|FANG
|Canary homes
|CAGES
|Chosen few
|ELITE
|Social group
|CASTE
|Made a choice
|OPTED
|Dedicated verse
|ODE
|Snooze
|NAP