Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 24th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Spots for tots
|CRIBS
|Impact sound
|WHAM
|Stylishly quaint
|RETRO
|Capital on the Nile
|CAIRO
|Bygone auto
|EDSEL
|Victorious
|ONTOP
|Not barefoot
|SHOD
|Punctual
|ONTIME
|Sandy color
|TAN
|Bowler, e.g.
|HAT
|Young fellow
|TAD
|Kept just below a boil
|SIMMERED
|Agents, for short
|REPS
|Tick off
|MIFF
|Smirked
|SIMPERED
|"So that’s it!"
|AHA
|Young one
|TOT
|Pitcher’s stat
|ERA
|Polish city
|WARSAW
|Big truck
|SEMI
|UFO flyer
|ALIEN
|Thin coins
|DIMES
|Bowler’s button
|RESET
|Ridiculous
|INANE
|Peepers
|EYES
|Polite chaps
|GENTS
|Wave peaks
|CRESTS
|Ginger feature
|REDHAIR
|Treater’s words
|ITSONME
|Raised
|BRED
|Peruvian coin
|SOL
|Covet
|WANT
|Words to the maestro
|HITIT
|Fragrance
|AROMA
|Scooter’s kin
|MOPED
|Disdain
|CONTEMPT
|Crew tool
|OAR
|Wavering
|HESITANT
|AWOL chasers
|MPS
|Conk out
|DIE
|Morgan of movies
|FREEMAN
|Unrest
|FERMENT
|Do a yard job
|MOW
|Speakers’ stands
|DAISES
|Tuned in
|AWARE
|"Roots" writer
|HALEY
|Stand
|ARISE
|Spies
|SEES
|Trig function
|SINE
|Really enjoy
|DIG