Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 24th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Spots for tots CRIBS
Impact sound WHAM
Stylishly quaint RETRO
Capital on the Nile CAIRO
Bygone auto EDSEL
Victorious ONTOP
Not barefoot SHOD
Punctual ONTIME
Sandy color TAN
Bowler, e.g. HAT
Young fellow TAD
Kept just below a boil SIMMERED
Agents, for short REPS
Tick off MIFF
Smirked SIMPERED
"So that’s it!" AHA
Young one TOT
Pitcher’s stat ERA
Polish city WARSAW
Big truck SEMI
UFO flyer ALIEN
Thin coins DIMES
Bowler’s button RESET
Ridiculous INANE
Peepers EYES
Polite chaps GENTS
Wave peaks CRESTS
Ginger feature REDHAIR
Treater’s words ITSONME
Raised BRED
Peruvian coin SOL
Covet WANT
Words to the maestro HITIT
Fragrance AROMA
Scooter’s kin MOPED
Disdain CONTEMPT
Crew tool OAR
Wavering HESITANT
AWOL chasers MPS
Conk out DIE
Morgan of movies FREEMAN
Unrest FERMENT
Do a yard job MOW
Speakers’ stands DAISES
Tuned in AWARE
"Roots" writer HALEY
Stand ARISE
Spies SEES
Trig function SINE
Really enjoy DIG