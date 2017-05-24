Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Winter quaff
|COCOA
|Comic strip unit
|PANEL
|Physics bits
|ATOMS
|Green shade
|OLIVE
|Kim of "Vertigo"
|NOVAK
|Burdened
|TAXED
|Puts up
|ERECTS
|Lobed organ
|EAR
|Week part
|DAY
|Alley prowler
|CAT
|Lone Star State city
|AUSTIN
|"Downton Abbey" countess
|CORA
|Low shrubs
|GROUNDCOVER
|Singer k.d.
|LANG
|Map key
|LEGEND
|Brain chart, briefly
|EEG
|For every
|PER
|Bright beam
|RAY
|Former Spanish coin
|PESETA
|Praline bit
|PECAN
|Light wood
|BALSA
|Freshly
|AGAIN
|Game sheet info
|RULES
|With dignity
|NOBLY
|Baffled
|ATSEA
|Sack
|CAN
|Ear: Prefix
|OTO
|Recording of a past hit
|COVERSONG
|Poet Khayyám
|OMAR
|Did butler’s job
|ASKEDIN
|A bit daft
|POTTY
|Woeful cry
|ALAS
|Veto
|NIX
|First lady
|EVE
|Was ahead
|LED
|Cake toppers
|CANDLES
|Aerie builder
|EAGLE
|Emanations
|AURAE
|Some work clothes
|COVERALLS
|Sports site
|ARENA
|Late
|TARDY
|Gentle pull
|TUG
|Machinery part
|COG
|Brain parts
|CEREBRA
|Bit of change
|PENNY
|Sandbox toy
|PAIL
|High-strung
|TAUT
|Piper of myth
|PAN
|Freud topic
|EGO
|Fare carrier
|CAB
|Spot
|SEE
|Simile center
|ASA