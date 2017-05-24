Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Winter quaff COCOA
Comic strip unit PANEL
Physics bits ATOMS
Green shade OLIVE
Kim of "Vertigo" NOVAK
Burdened TAXED
Puts up ERECTS
Lobed organ EAR
Week part DAY
Alley prowler CAT
Lone Star State city AUSTIN
"Downton Abbey" countess CORA
Low shrubs GROUNDCOVER
Singer k.d. LANG
Map key LEGEND
Brain chart, briefly EEG
For every PER
Bright beam RAY
Former Spanish coin PESETA
Praline bit PECAN
Light wood BALSA
Freshly AGAIN
Game sheet info RULES
With dignity NOBLY
Baffled ATSEA
Sack CAN
Ear: Prefix OTO
Recording of a past hit COVERSONG
Poet Khayyám OMAR
Did butler’s job ASKEDIN
A bit daft POTTY
Woeful cry ALAS
Veto NIX
First lady EVE
Was ahead LED
Cake toppers CANDLES
Aerie builder EAGLE
Emanations AURAE
Some work clothes COVERALLS
Sports site ARENA
Late TARDY
Gentle pull TUG
Machinery part COG
Brain parts CEREBRA
Bit of change PENNY
Sandbox toy PAIL
High-strung TAUT
Piper of myth PAN
Freud topic EGO
Fare carrier CAB
Spot SEE
Simile center ASA