Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 26th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Bean-bearing tree
|CACAO
|Betrayed nervousness
|PACED
|On — (succeeding)
|AROLL
|Skater Ohno
|APOLO
|Identified
|NAMED
|Mideast nation
|YEMEN
|History bit
|AGE
|Capitol Bldg. figure
|SEN
|Mendes of movies
|EVA
|Twice uno
|DOS
|Low digit
|ONE
|Ready to go
|SET
|Designate
|ANOINT
|Script unit
|LINE
|Incited
|URGEDON
|Play makeup
|ACTS
|Finds another purpose for
|REUSES
|Meadow cry
|BAA
|Dict. entry
|DEF
|Yale rooter
|ELI
|Bat material
|ASH
|Poet’s product
|ODE
|Jazz fan
|CAT
|Teakettle output
|STEAM
|Take as one’s own
|ADOPT
|Wipe clear
|ERASE
|Uptight
|TENSE
|Fizzy drinks
|SODAS
|Passover meal
|SEDER
|Second-largest country
|CANADA
|Region of Spain
|ARAGON
|Succeeds
|COMESOUTAHEAD
|Brewery output
|ALE
|Standard
|OLDSONG
|Golfer Stewart
|PAYNE
|Gibbon, e.g.
|APE
|Places
|COMESINSECOND
|Late hour
|ELEVEN
|Be generous
|DONATE
|Went in
|ENTERED
|Schedule C org.
|IRS
|Bud’s buddy
|LOU
|Bests
|DEFEATS
|Lowers
|ABASES
|Big name in Havana
|CASTRO
|Go by
|ELAPSE
|Tot tender
|SITTER
|Rotunda tops
|DOMES
|Dry — bone
|ASA
|Ruby of films
|DEE