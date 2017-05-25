Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Bean-bearing tree CACAO
Betrayed nervousness PACED
On — (succeeding) AROLL
Skater Ohno APOLO
Identified NAMED
Mideast nation YEMEN
History bit AGE
Capitol Bldg. figure SEN
Mendes of movies EVA
Twice uno DOS
Low digit ONE
Ready to go SET
Designate ANOINT
Script unit LINE
Incited URGEDON
Play makeup ACTS
Finds another purpose for REUSES
Meadow cry BAA
Dict. entry DEF
Yale rooter ELI
Bat material ASH
Poet’s product ODE
Jazz fan CAT
Teakettle output STEAM
Take as one’s own ADOPT
Wipe clear ERASE
Uptight TENSE
Fizzy drinks SODAS
Passover meal SEDER
Second-largest country CANADA
Region of Spain ARAGON
Succeeds COMESOUTAHEAD
Brewery output ALE
Standard OLDSONG
Golfer Stewart PAYNE
Gibbon, e.g. APE
Places COMESINSECOND
Late hour ELEVEN
Be generous DONATE
Went in ENTERED
Schedule C org. IRS
Bud’s buddy LOU
Bests DEFEATS
Lowers ABASES
Big name in Havana CASTRO
Go by ELAPSE
Tot tender SITTER
Rotunda tops DOMES
Dry — bone ASA
Ruby of films DEE