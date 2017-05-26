Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Moon feature
|CRATER
|Bucks’ mates
|DOES
|In a salacious way
|RACILY
|Lot unit
|ACRE
|Like some mushrooms
|EDIBLE
|Stable mother
|MARE
|Staffers
|AIDES
|Sub sounder
|SONAR
|Extremely
|MOST
|Give
|DONATE
|Melville captain
|AHAB
|Failure
|DUD
|Big part of a grade
|FINALEXAM
|Gift tag word
|FOR
|Lowly worker
|SERF
|Builds
|ERECTS
|Jungle group
|APES
|Holdup
|DELAY
|Deli counter sight
|SCALE
|Mideast nation
|OMAN
|Whodunit element
|MOTIVE
|Tear asunder
|REND
|Pressed
|IRONED
|Opie’s dad
|ANDY
|Emphasis
|STRESS
|White shade
|CREAM
|Ham’s device
|RADIO
|Lab liquids
|ACIDS
|Like Sherpas
|TIBETAN
|Wings
|ELLS
|Reuben base
|RYE
|Bourne’s portrayer
|DAMON
|Pre-hockey game anthem
|OCANADA
|Printer’s goof
|ERRATUM
|Fume
|SEERED
|Very serious
|SOBER
|Yorkshire area
|DALES
|Rash
|HASTY
|Jury heads
|FOREMEN
|Cork setting
|IRELAND
|Hard-to-define influence
|XFACTOR
|Soft hat
|FEDORA
|Halloween haul
|CANDY
|Colonist Tom
|PAINE
|Santa’s crew
|ELVES
|Bun toppers
|SEEDS
|Classify
|SORT
|Sue Grafton’s "— for Malice"
|MIS