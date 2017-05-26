Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 27th 2017

Moon feature CRATER
Bucks’ mates DOES
In a salacious way RACILY
Lot unit ACRE
Like some mushrooms EDIBLE
Stable mother MARE
Staffers AIDES
Sub sounder SONAR
Extremely MOST
Give DONATE
Melville captain AHAB
Failure DUD
Big part of a grade FINALEXAM
Gift tag word FOR
Lowly worker SERF
Builds ERECTS
Jungle group APES
Holdup DELAY
Deli counter sight SCALE
Mideast nation OMAN
Whodunit element MOTIVE
Tear asunder REND
Pressed IRONED
Opie’s dad ANDY
Emphasis STRESS
White shade CREAM
Ham’s device RADIO
Lab liquids ACIDS
Like Sherpas TIBETAN
Wings ELLS
Reuben base RYE
Bourne’s portrayer DAMON
Pre-hockey game anthem OCANADA
Printer’s goof ERRATUM
Fume SEERED
Very serious SOBER
Yorkshire area DALES
Rash HASTY
Jury heads FOREMEN
Cork setting IRELAND
Hard-to-define influence XFACTOR
Soft hat FEDORA
Halloween haul CANDY
Colonist Tom PAINE
Santa’s crew ELVES
Bun toppers SEEDS
Classify SORT
Sue Grafton’s "— for Malice" MIS