Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 29th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Fraudulent operation SCAM
Targets for bulls CAPES
Canary’s home CAGE
Pedro’s pals AMIGOS
First father ADAM
Snarl TANGLE
Homework papers REPORTS
Long, long time EON
Sound systems STEREOS
Slight, in slang DIS
Wall climber IVY
Fragrant flower ROSE
D’Artagnan’s creator DUMAS
Some change CENTS
Milky stone OPAL
Atlantic fish COD
Like some verbs: Abbr. IRR
"Walden" writer THOREAU
Yule drink NOG
Sharp comebacks RETORTS
Hockey’s Howe GORDIE
Wild party BASH
Purloins STEALS
"Got it" ISEE
Fashion STYLE
At hand NEAR
Surgery reminders SCARS
West Point student CADET
Clearly stunned AGAPE
Honorary monument MEMORIAL
Stuffed mouse, for example CATTOY
Stockpile AMASS
Sewing aid PIN
Incited EGGEDON
Recital star SOLOIST
Detects SENSES
Guns, as a motor REVS
Sign of spring REDROBIN
Events DOINGS
Displaces UPROOTS
Ann- — of "Bye Bye Birdie" MARGRET
Old codger COOT
Fondue stuff CHEESE
Warble TRILL
Make blank ERASE
Puzzled ATSEA
Theater worker USHER
Week part DAY