Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 29th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Fraudulent operation
|SCAM
|Targets for bulls
|CAPES
|Canary’s home
|CAGE
|Pedro’s pals
|AMIGOS
|First father
|ADAM
|Snarl
|TANGLE
|Homework papers
|REPORTS
|Long, long time
|EON
|Sound systems
|STEREOS
|Slight, in slang
|DIS
|Wall climber
|IVY
|Fragrant flower
|ROSE
|D’Artagnan’s creator
|DUMAS
|Some change
|CENTS
|Milky stone
|OPAL
|Atlantic fish
|COD
|Like some verbs: Abbr.
|IRR
|"Walden" writer
|THOREAU
|Yule drink
|NOG
|Sharp comebacks
|RETORTS
|Hockey’s Howe
|GORDIE
|Wild party
|BASH
|Purloins
|STEALS
|"Got it"
|ISEE
|Fashion
|STYLE
|At hand
|NEAR
|Surgery reminders
|SCARS
|West Point student
|CADET
|Clearly stunned
|AGAPE
|Honorary monument
|MEMORIAL
|Stuffed mouse, for example
|CATTOY
|Stockpile
|AMASS
|Sewing aid
|PIN
|Incited
|EGGEDON
|Recital star
|SOLOIST
|Detects
|SENSES
|Guns, as a motor
|REVS
|Sign of spring
|REDROBIN
|Events
|DOINGS
|Displaces
|UPROOTS
|Ann- — of "Bye Bye Birdie"
|MARGRET
|Old codger
|COOT
|Fondue stuff
|CHEESE
|Warble
|TRILL
|Make blank
|ERASE
|Puzzled
|ATSEA
|Theater worker
|USHER
|Week part
|DAY