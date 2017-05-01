Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Went fast SPED
Nebraska city OMAHA
Dorian Gray’s creator WILDE
Like horses MANED
Group of confidants INNERCIRCLE
Chem. or biol. SCI
Scoundrel RAT
Femur’s upper end HIP
Plane’s place HANGAR
Ring event BOUT
Juvenile YOUNG
Prepares for war ARMS
Train stations STOPS
TV’s Lauer MATT
Oozes SEEPS
Historic times ERAS
Hodgepodges HASHES
Word, in Paris MOT
Ventilate AIR
Stop — dime ONA
Saturn, for one OUTERPLANET
Land in the sea ISLET
Pizza portion SLICE
Staggers REELS
Mil. sch. ACAD
Sweeping sound SWISH
Jockey Laffit — Jr. PINCAY
Pacific current ELNINO
JFK’s predecessor DDE
Leave out OMIT
Impair MAR
News star ANCHOR
Balloon fill HELIUM
Skilled ones ADEPTS
Straying ERRANT
Port vessel CARGOSHIP
Strong winds GUSTS
Diamond corners BASES
Jewelry buy PEARLS
Autobiography MEMOIR
Incite AROUSE
Be a fink TATTLE
Of speech sounds PHONIC
New York tribe SENECA
Quite full SATED
College study ARTS
Slippery fish EEL
In the style of ALA