Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Went fast
|SPED
|Nebraska city
|OMAHA
|Dorian Gray’s creator
|WILDE
|Like horses
|MANED
|Group of confidants
|INNERCIRCLE
|Chem. or biol.
|SCI
|Scoundrel
|RAT
|Femur’s upper end
|HIP
|Plane’s place
|HANGAR
|Ring event
|BOUT
|Juvenile
|YOUNG
|Prepares for war
|ARMS
|Train stations
|STOPS
|TV’s Lauer
|MATT
|Oozes
|SEEPS
|Historic times
|ERAS
|Hodgepodges
|HASHES
|Word, in Paris
|MOT
|Ventilate
|AIR
|Stop — dime
|ONA
|Saturn, for one
|OUTERPLANET
|Land in the sea
|ISLET
|Pizza portion
|SLICE
|Staggers
|REELS
|Mil. sch.
|ACAD
|Sweeping sound
|SWISH
|Jockey Laffit — Jr.
|PINCAY
|Pacific current
|ELNINO
|JFK’s predecessor
|DDE
|Leave out
|OMIT
|Impair
|MAR
|News star
|ANCHOR
|Balloon fill
|HELIUM
|Skilled ones
|ADEPTS
|Straying
|ERRANT
|Port vessel
|CARGOSHIP
|Strong winds
|GUSTS
|Diamond corners
|BASES
|Jewelry buy
|PEARLS
|Autobiography
|MEMOIR
|Incite
|AROUSE
|Be a fink
|TATTLE
|Of speech sounds
|PHONIC
|New York tribe
|SENECA
|Quite full
|SATED
|College study
|ARTS
|Slippery fish
|EEL
|In the style of
|ALA