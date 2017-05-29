Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Rotisserie part SPIT
Opera cheer BRAVO
Sport fishes TUNAS
Black bird RAVEN
Zodiac experts ASTROLOGERS
Pi follower RHO
Join the crew ROW
Maiden name label NEE
Beliefs TENETS
Cooking fat SUET
Zellweger of "Chicago" RENEE
Wallet bills TENS
Vestige TRACE
Poker cost ANTE
Spanish snacks TAPAS
Dread FEAR
Clear, as a drain UNSTOP
Charter LET
Attempt TRY
Color HUE
Constellation experts ASTRONOMERS
Back tooth MOLAR
Trio tripled NONET
Foe ENEMY
Gum masses WADS
Kick off START
Narc’s target PUSHER
Chant INTONE
Black goo TAR
It may be furrowed BROW
Cloth scrap RAG
Broad street AVENUE
Tony winner Ben VEREEN
Beginnings ONSETS
Copier part SORTER
Bad game space to land on LOSEATURN
Come in ENTER
Dance units STEPS
Echo site CANYON
Burning AFLAME
"Taken" star NEESON
Be a snitch TATTLE
Goddess of wisdom ATHENA
Turned bad SOURED
Nuisances PESTS
Thatcher, for one TORY
Zodiac animal RAM
Cut hay MOW