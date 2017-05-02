Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Green stone JADE
Carved gems CAMEOS
Plow pullers OXEN
Artemis’ twin APOLLO
Avenue trees ELMS
Put in order RANKED
Zodiac sign LEO
Browser button BACK
Comb parts TEETH
Bit of ointment DAB
Wonderland guest ALICE
Rival ENEMY
Penniless POOR
Finished OVER
Dawn SUNUP
Fern part FROND
Harris and Asner EDS
German sub UBOAT
Lily pad sitter FROG
Glacier makeup ICE
Knee jerk, for one REFLEX
Marshy wasteland MOOR
Stir up AROUSE
Cuzco native INCA
Waves to, say GREETS
Inquires ASKS
Singer Billy JOEL
Car bar AXLE
Military punishments DEMOTIONS
USN rank ENS
Gem unit CARAT
Military helicopter APACHE
Brother, of a sort MONK
Caribou’s cousin ELK
Bullring call OLE
Lawn makeup SOD
Hive dweller BEE
Beige ECRU
Prayers DEVOTIONS
Prayer finish AMEN
Pole explorer BYRD
Church area APSE
Raucous LOUD
Nick Charles’ wife NORA
Least tainted PUREST
London weather FOG
Goes a bout BOXES
Chimney part FLUE
Spigot COCK
Periods ERAS
Joplin song RAG
Do the wrong thing ERR
Enemy FOE
Farrow of films MIA