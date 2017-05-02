Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Green stone
|JADE
|Carved gems
|CAMEOS
|Plow pullers
|OXEN
|Artemis’ twin
|APOLLO
|Avenue trees
|ELMS
|Put in order
|RANKED
|Zodiac sign
|LEO
|Browser button
|BACK
|Comb parts
|TEETH
|Bit of ointment
|DAB
|Wonderland guest
|ALICE
|Rival
|ENEMY
|Penniless
|POOR
|Finished
|OVER
|Dawn
|SUNUP
|Fern part
|FROND
|Harris and Asner
|EDS
|German sub
|UBOAT
|Lily pad sitter
|FROG
|Glacier makeup
|ICE
|Knee jerk, for one
|REFLEX
|Marshy wasteland
|MOOR
|Stir up
|AROUSE
|Cuzco native
|INCA
|Waves to, say
|GREETS
|Inquires
|ASKS
|Singer Billy
|JOEL
|Car bar
|AXLE
|Military punishments
|DEMOTIONS
|USN rank
|ENS
|Gem unit
|CARAT
|Military helicopter
|APACHE
|Brother, of a sort
|MONK
|Caribou’s cousin
|ELK
|Bullring call
|OLE
|Lawn makeup
|SOD
|Hive dweller
|BEE
|Beige
|ECRU
|Prayers
|DEVOTIONS
|Prayer finish
|AMEN
|Pole explorer
|BYRD
|Church area
|APSE
|Raucous
|LOUD
|Nick Charles’ wife
|NORA
|Least tainted
|PUREST
|London weather
|FOG
|Goes a bout
|BOXES
|Chimney part
|FLUE
|Spigot
|COCK
|Periods
|ERAS
|Joplin song
|RAG
|Do the wrong thing
|ERR
|Enemy
|FOE
|Farrow of films
|MIA