Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 4th 2017

admin Thomas Joseph

Clue Solution
Comfy home LAIR
Running LOPING
Radius partner ULNA
One-of-a-kind UNIQUE
Nervous signs TICS
Handles SEESTO
School worker EDUCATOR
"Far out, man!" RAD
Check for weapons FRISK
Stirs up ROILS
Yard surrounder FENCE
In the past AGO
Drinking spree JAG
You’re reading them CLUES
Loses focus BLURS
Like some questions YESNO
Lobed organ EAR
Source of sudden wealth GOLDMINE
Secret stuff ARCANA
Seethe BOIL
Overcharges GOUGES
Pond paddler DUCK
Comes in ENTERS
Invites ASKS
Pear-shaped instrument LUTE
"Put — on it!" ALID
Without interest INCURIOUS
Knave RASCAL
Lascivious desire LUST
Singular event ONEOFF
South Dakota capital PIERRE
Mensa entry numbers IQS
Bolt’s partner NUT
Earthy prefix GEO
TV spots ADS
Harmful INJURIOUS
Wound reminder SCAR
Gunpowder holders KEGS
Risqué RACY
Lascivious look OGLE
Hire ENGAGE
Oklahoma native SOONER
Garden area BED
Letter after kappa LAMBDA
Young girl LASS
Shaving mishap NICK
Fraternal group ELKS
Long time AGE
Harry’s friend RON
Director’s cry CUT