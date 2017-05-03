Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Comfy home
|LAIR
|Running
|LOPING
|Radius partner
|ULNA
|One-of-a-kind
|UNIQUE
|Nervous signs
|TICS
|Handles
|SEESTO
|School worker
|EDUCATOR
|"Far out, man!"
|RAD
|Check for weapons
|FRISK
|Stirs up
|ROILS
|Yard surrounder
|FENCE
|In the past
|AGO
|Drinking spree
|JAG
|You’re reading them
|CLUES
|Loses focus
|BLURS
|Like some questions
|YESNO
|Lobed organ
|EAR
|Source of sudden wealth
|GOLDMINE
|Secret stuff
|ARCANA
|Seethe
|BOIL
|Overcharges
|GOUGES
|Pond paddler
|DUCK
|Comes in
|ENTERS
|Invites
|ASKS
|Pear-shaped instrument
|LUTE
|"Put — on it!"
|ALID
|Without interest
|INCURIOUS
|Knave
|RASCAL
|Lascivious desire
|LUST
|Singular event
|ONEOFF
|South Dakota capital
|PIERRE
|Mensa entry numbers
|IQS
|Bolt’s partner
|NUT
|Earthy prefix
|GEO
|TV spots
|ADS
|Harmful
|INJURIOUS
|Wound reminder
|SCAR
|Gunpowder holders
|KEGS
|Risqué
|RACY
|Lascivious look
|OGLE
|Hire
|ENGAGE
|Oklahoma native
|SOONER
|Garden area
|BED
|Letter after kappa
|LAMBDA
|Young girl
|LASS
|Shaving mishap
|NICK
|Fraternal group
|ELKS
|Long time
|AGE
|Harry’s friend
|RON
|Director’s cry
|CUT