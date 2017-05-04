Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Clue Solution
URL part SLASH
Detest ABHOR
Cellist Casals PABLO
Annoyance PEEVE
Tea-growing region ASSAM
Does KP work PARES
Finished OVER
Let off steam VENT
Cruise stop ISLE
Big galoots APES
Baseball’s Gehrig LOU
Gleeful laugh CHORTLE
State game LOTTO
"Nonsense!" PSHAW
Like the OR STERILE
Eden evictee EVE
Soccer’s "Black Pearl" PELE
Frozen treats ICES
Sills song ARIA
Fizzy quaff SODA
Reagan nickname DUTCH
Crunch kin SITUP
Reunion attendee UNCLE
Philosopher John LOCKE
Clear sky ETHER
Different OTHER
Relaxing spot SPA
— Palmas LAS
Useful musical ability ABSOLUTEPITCH
Spartacus, e.g. SLAVE
Residence HOME
Phone download APP
Dam builders BEAVERS
Words before explaining a downside HERESTHECATCH
Roasting spot OVEN
Take 10 REST
Fan’s cry RAH
Miseries ILLS
Flue filth SOOT
Vatican VIP POPE
Spring shape COIL
Wash LAVE
Lambs’ moms EWES
Cloying sentiment TREACLE
Guitarist Paul LES
Ninny IDIOT
For two, in music ADUE
Litter’s littlest RUNT
Ibsen’s home OSLO
That lass HER
Luau strings UKE
For each PER