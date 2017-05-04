Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|URL part
|SLASH
|Detest
|ABHOR
|Cellist Casals
|PABLO
|Annoyance
|PEEVE
|Tea-growing region
|ASSAM
|Does KP work
|PARES
|Finished
|OVER
|Let off steam
|VENT
|Cruise stop
|ISLE
|Big galoots
|APES
|Baseball’s Gehrig
|LOU
|Gleeful laugh
|CHORTLE
|State game
|LOTTO
|"Nonsense!"
|PSHAW
|Like the OR
|STERILE
|Eden evictee
|EVE
|Soccer’s "Black Pearl"
|PELE
|Frozen treats
|ICES
|Sills song
|ARIA
|Fizzy quaff
|SODA
|Reagan nickname
|DUTCH
|Crunch kin
|SITUP
|Reunion attendee
|UNCLE
|Philosopher John
|LOCKE
|Clear sky
|ETHER
|Different
|OTHER
|Relaxing spot
|SPA
|— Palmas
|LAS
|Useful musical ability
|ABSOLUTEPITCH
|Spartacus, e.g.
|SLAVE
|Residence
|HOME
|Phone download
|APP
|Dam builders
|BEAVERS
|Words before explaining a downside
|HERESTHECATCH
|Roasting spot
|OVEN
|Take 10
|REST
|Fan’s cry
|RAH
|Miseries
|ILLS
|Flue filth
|SOOT
|Vatican VIP
|POPE
|Spring shape
|COIL
|Wash
|LAVE
|Lambs’ moms
|EWES
|Cloying sentiment
|TREACLE
|Guitarist Paul
|LES
|Ninny
|IDIOT
|For two, in music
|ADUE
|Litter’s littlest
|RUNT
|Ibsen’s home
|OSLO
|That lass
|HER
|Luau strings
|UKE
|For each
|PER