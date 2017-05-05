Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Outdoes BESTS
Churlish ones BOORS
Poor sport’s cry IQUIT
Cupid’s need ARROW
Simpleton DUNCE
Spyri heroine HEIDI
Donut, in slang SINKER
Collins base GIN
Low bill ONE
Domineering, with "it over" LORDING
Arya’s father NED
Laments MOURNS
Pry JIMMY
"Gangsta’s Paradise" rapper COOLIO
Hold up ROB
Songbird WARBLER
Bit of history ERA
Inventor Whitney ELI
Beams SMILES
Hilo hello ALOHA
They’re adored IDOLS
Schoolbag item RULER
Flat form LEASE
Used up SPENT
Fills with cargo LADES
Tries to get BIDSON
Horse-related EQUINE
Tried for a tan SUNNED
Clock sound TICK
Sheet metal producer STEELMILL
Derisive cry BAH
Raw metal ORE
Source ORIGIN
"The Thinker" and "The Kiss" RODINS
Goodman’s music SWING
Dorm sharers ROOMIES
Grapevine RUMORMILL
Parched DRY
Position JOB
Evoke CALLUP
Jim Palmer, once ORIOLE
Put in more ammo RELOAD
Threat words ORELSE
Some singers BASSES
Puts on WEARS
Inkling IDEA
Egg layer HEN
Cunning ART