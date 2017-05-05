Thomas Joseph Crossword Answers May 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Thomas Joseph May 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Outdoes
|BESTS
|Churlish ones
|BOORS
|Poor sport’s cry
|IQUIT
|Cupid’s need
|ARROW
|Simpleton
|DUNCE
|Spyri heroine
|HEIDI
|Donut, in slang
|SINKER
|Collins base
|GIN
|Low bill
|ONE
|Domineering, with "it over"
|LORDING
|Arya’s father
|NED
|Laments
|MOURNS
|Pry
|JIMMY
|"Gangsta’s Paradise" rapper
|COOLIO
|Hold up
|ROB
|Songbird
|WARBLER
|Bit of history
|ERA
|Inventor Whitney
|ELI
|Beams
|SMILES
|Hilo hello
|ALOHA
|They’re adored
|IDOLS
|Schoolbag item
|RULER
|Flat form
|LEASE
|Used up
|SPENT
|Fills with cargo
|LADES
|Tries to get
|BIDSON
|Horse-related
|EQUINE
|Tried for a tan
|SUNNED
|Clock sound
|TICK
|Sheet metal producer
|STEELMILL
|Derisive cry
|BAH
|Raw metal
|ORE
|Source
|ORIGIN
|"The Thinker" and "The Kiss"
|RODINS
|Goodman’s music
|SWING
|Dorm sharers
|ROOMIES
|Grapevine
|RUMORMILL
|Parched
|DRY
|Position
|JOB
|Evoke
|CALLUP
|Jim Palmer, once
|ORIOLE
|Put in more ammo
|RELOAD
|Threat words
|ORELSE
|Some singers
|BASSES
|Puts on
|WEARS
|Inkling
|IDEA
|Egg layer
|HEN
|Cunning
|ART